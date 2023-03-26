Sports

IPL 2023: RCB's Rajat Patidar likely to miss first half

Rajat Patidar enjoyed a breakthrough IPL 2022 season (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

In another shocking blow for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rajat Patidar is likely to miss the initial half of the upcoming 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), starting March 31. The right-handed batter, who is nursing a heel injury, is currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru. As per ESPNcricinfo, he has been advised rest for the next three weeks. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

Patidar enjoyed a breakthrough IPL season as he a couple of sensational knocks in the playoffs.

The same earned him a maiden Team India call-up. However, his injury now will at least keep him away from the initial half of the season.

An MRI scan will determine his participation in the second half of the tournament.

He'll need clearance from NCA.

Breakthrough IPL 2022 season

As mentioned, Patidar was on a roll in IPL 2022 as he amassed 333 runs in just eight games at a sensational average of 55.5. He struck at a staggering rate of 152.75. The tally includes a match-winning century (112*) versus Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. In the second Qualifier, he also smothered a half-century (58) versus Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Do you know?

Patidar went unsold at last year's mega auction. He later came in as a replacement midway through the season following an injury to wicketkeeper Luvnith Sisodia. The youngster grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Other injury concerns in the RCB camp

Besides Patidar, RCB are also sweating over the availability of Australian players Josh Hazlewood and Glenn Maxwell. The former is currently recovering from Achilles tendonitis and might miss a few initial games. Meanwhile, Maxwell missed the final two games of the recently-concluded India ODI series due to a leg injury. The dasher said he will take a "number of months" to regain full fitness.

Key details about IPL 2023

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will meet Chennai Super Kings on March 31 in the tournament opener of IPL 2023. Faf du Plessis' RCB will kick-start their campaign against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 2. IPL will return to its familiar home and away format with all ten teams scheduled to play seven games at their home venue and seven away.