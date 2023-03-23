Sports

Wesley Madhevere records the 50th hat-trick in ODI cricket: Stats

Zimbabwe all-rounder Wesley Madhevere entered the record books by taking a hat-trick against the Netherlands in the 2nd ODI on March 23. The 22-year-old turned the game in the 44th over when Netherlands were cruising on 213/3 while chasing 272. Notably, Madhevere has registered the 50th hat-trick in ODI cricket. Netherlands, who were reduced to 252/8, eventually lost the match by a solitary run.

Third Zimbabwe player with ODI hat-trick

Madhevere has become just the third Zimbabwe player to have taken a hat-trick in ODI cricket. However, he is the first from the nation to attain this feat in nearly nine years. EA Brandes (against England, 1997) and Prosper Utseya (against South Africa, 2014) are the other Zimbabwe bowlers to have picked a hat-trick in the format.

Here's how Madhevere trapped Netherlands

Netherlands, who were chasing 272, aimed for a comfortable win at 166/1. Although the visitors lost Max ODowd (81) and Tom Cooper (74), they looked set at 213/3. However, Madhevere spun his web in the 44th over, removing Colin Ackermann, Teja Nidamanuru, and Paul van Meekeren on consecutive balls. The Zimbabwe all-rounder finished with figures worth 3/36 in nine overs.

Madhevere also smashed 43

Earlier in the match, Madhevere also contributed with the bat. He added a 61-run stand with his opening partner Craig Ervine after Zimbabwe elected to bat. Madhevere eventually departed for 43 off 50 balls, a knock laced with 6 fours.

2nd ODI goes down to the wire

After the top three departed, Sean Williams shared a 104-run stand with Clive Madande, guiding Zimbabwe past 200. Zimbabwe were bowled out for 271, with Shariz Ahmad taking a fifer. Netherlands were in trouble (213/6) after Madhevere's hat-trick. They required 19 runs in the final over. It came down to three off the final delivery when Ryan Klein got run-out after taking a couple.