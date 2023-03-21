Sports

India vs Australia, Chepauk Stadium: Stats, pitch report, and more

Written by Atrayo Bhattacharya Mar 21, 2023, 02:11 pm 3 min read

India are keen to wrap up the series, while Australia eye history

India will take on Australia in the third and final ODI at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday. There's everything at stake for both teams, with the series tied at 1-1. Hence, the Chennai crowd will witness a very exciting battle. India are keen to wrap up the series, while Australia eye history. Here is more about the famous Chepauk Stadium.

India's record at the iconic venue

India have played 14 ODIs at the iconic Chepauk Stadium and won seven matches. They have lost five encounters, while two of the matches were inconclusive. Interestingly, India lost their last ODI match here back in 2019 against West Indies. The visitors smashed India by eight wickets. India have won three of the last five ODIs at this venue.

How is Australia's record at the Chepauk Stadium?

Interstingly, India and Australia squared off at the Chepauk in 1987. That was the first-ever ODI played at the iconic venue. Australia won that match by a single run as Geoff Marsh scored a famous ton. Craig McDermott was exceptional with the ball. Since then, Australia have played here in only one ODI (against India) in 2017 when they lost by 26 runs.

Chepauk: A look at the key stats

Chepauk has witnessed 31 ODIs to date, and teams batting first have won 15 matches each. The average first-innings score is 230. Meanwhile, the average second innings total is 210. Back in 2007, Asia XI registered the highest total of 337/7 batting first against Africa XI. In the 2011 World Cup, Kenya recorded the lowest total when they were bundled for 69 by NZ.

Pitch Report and traditional behavior of strip

The Chepauk pitch is generally low and slow, which means that the batters will have to trust their technique and be patient in order to score runs. Meanwhile, the spinners could have a ball as the wicket here has been spin-friendly. There is always a tussle between bat and ball at the Chepauk as the pitch assists both parties.

Virat Kohli leads the runs column; Jadeja has three wickets

Indian batter Virat Kohli has played seven times on this venue and has hammered 283 runs at 40.42. He has also slammed a hundred along with a couple of fifties on this ground. Ajit Agarkar leads the wickets' column for India with seven wickets in three ODIs. Among active cricketers, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar has six scalps. Ravichandran Ashwin has picked five scalps in three matches.

A look at more feats at Chepauk Stadium

Saeed Anwar's 194 for Pakistan (1997) is the highest individual score at Chepauk. Ravi Rampaul's 5/51 in 2011 are the best bowling figures. The highest run-chase at this ground was recorded in 2019 when WI (291/2) chased down India's score of 287/8. Rahul Dravid and Vinod Kambli's 134-run stand against Pakistan in 1997 is the highest partnership by an Indian pair (for any wicket).