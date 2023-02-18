Sports

Virat Kohli goes 38 innings without a Test century: Stats

Virat Kohli goes 38 innings without a Test century: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 18, 2023, 01:45 pm 2 min read

Kohli was dismissed for 44 in the 2nd Test versus Australia being held in Delhi (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian cricket team batting stalwart Virat Kohli was dismissed for 44 in the 2nd Test versus Australia being held in Delhi. India, who resumed Day 2 on 21/0, saw Kohli come to the crease when the score read 53/2. India were soon reduced to 66/4 before Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja added 59 runs for the fifth wicket. However, Kohli failed to extend his score.

38 innings since Kohli last smashed a ton

Kohli smashed his last Test century versus Bangladesh in 2019. Since then, he has managed six fifties (HS: 79). Kohli has managed 973 runs across 38 innings, averaging 26.29 Kohli's last six innings for India read 1, 19*, 24, 1, 12, and 44. Notably, Kohli has gone 12 innings without a fifty. His last fifty came against South Africa (79) in January 2022.

Kohli out in a controversial fashion

In a controversial moment, Kohli was out LBW. UltraEdge showed there was a spike as the ball was sandwiched between the bat and pad. However, the review went against Kohli, who gestured to show as if the ball was sliding down the leg as he walked off. Kuhnemann's arm ball squeezed past the bat as Kohli tried to defend. Umpire's call remained.

Kohli's performance versus Australia

Versus Australia, Kohli has piled up 1,738 runs in 22 matches at an average of 46.97. He has smashed 7 tons and five fifties with the best score of 169. On home soil, Kohli has managed 386 runs in 13 innings. He has one century and a fifty. On Aussie soil, he has fared better, scoring 1,352 runs at 54.08 (100s: 6).

Kohli races to 8,175 runs

Kohli's 44 was laced with four fours. He faced 84 balls, He has raced to 8,175 runs at 48.66. In the ongoing series, he has scored 12 and 44, averaging 28 thus far.