Virat Kohli goes 37 innings without a Test century: Stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Feb 10, 2023, 01:32 pm 2 min read

Senior Indian cricket team batter Virat Kohli perished for a paltry 12-run knock on Day 2 of the first Test versus Australia on Friday in Nagpur. Kohli came to the crease when India were 135/3 after the dismissal of Cheteshwar Pujara. He came in and slammed two fours during his stay and then departed right after lunch. Kohli's wait for a century continues.

Why does this story matter?

It has been 37 innings since Kohli last struck a century and 11 innings since his last half-century.

Kohli is India's main asset in the middle-order. His significance at number four is equal to that of Steve Smith for the visitors.

Kohli, who has enjoyed good form in white-ball cricket of late, needs to bring his A-game but he might need to wait.

Kohli falls prey to Murphy after lunch

Kohli was dismissed off the very first ball after lunch. Debutant spinner Todd Murphy claimed Kohli's scalp, racing to four wickets. Murphy bowled a poor ball, drifting down the leg side. Kohli's eyes lit up and his glance led to a catch at forward short-leg.

Kohli is without a century in 37 innings

Kohli smashed his last century versus Bangladesh back in 2019 in the longest format. Since then, he has hit six fifties with the best score of 79. Kohli has managed 929 runs across 37 innings, averaging a poor 25.80. Kohli's last five innings for India in the whites read 1, 19*, 24, 1, and 12.

Kohli keeps struggling versus Australia at home

Versus Australia, Kohli has piled up 1,694 runs in 21 matches at an average of 47.05. He has smashed 7 tons and five fifties with the best score of 169. On home soil, Kohli has managed 342 runs in 12 innings at 31.09. He has one century and a fifty. On Aussie soil, he has fared better, scoring 1,352 runs at 54.08 (100s: 6).

Kohli's dismal numbers at home since last century in 2019

At home, Kohli has managed scores of 11, 72, 0, 62, 27, 0, 0, 36, 45, 23, 13, and 12. He has tallied 301 runs in 12 innings at an average of 25.08. He has three scores of ducks.