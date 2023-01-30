Sports

Cameron Green could feature in first Test against India: Details

Written by V Shashank Jan 30, 2023, 03:29 pm 3 min read

Cameron Green has featured in 18 Tests so far (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Aussie all-rounder Cameron Green hasn't been ruled out yet for the first of four-match Test series against India, starting February 9. The 23-year-old fractured his finger during the Boxing Day Test against South Africa last month. Australia's head coach, Andrew McDonald, believes Green could still be fit to partake in the series opener in Nagpur. Here are more details.

Here's what McDonald said

"He [Green] hasn't been ruled out. We just want to make sure we set up all out players up for success and there isn't much time left from now to the four-week check-in around his finger to the start of that Test match," McDonald told ABC. McDonald added that they will assess Green's situation in the build-up and then make a call.

Why does this story matter?

Stakes are incredibly high in the series as Australia are aiming for a place in the ICC World Test Championship final. They would need at least a draw to go through without depending on other results.

Green has made a terrific start to his international career and his Test numbers are brilliant in particular.

His all-round ability provides the side with the required balance.

How Green has fared in Tests?

Green has been a force to reckon with Tests since his debut in the format in December 2020. He currently owns 806 runs at a decent average of 35.04. The tally includes six fifties. With the ball, he has scalped 23 wickets in whites at 29.78. The right-arm pacer has a five-for under his belt. Notably, Green can consistently bowl over 140 KMPH.

Green could be an asset in the middle-order

Green could be a huge plus with the ball. However, McDonald has stated that Green is valued more as a middle-order batter and could make the final XI purely on batting alone. Meanwhile, left-arm quick Mitchell Starc will be available from the second Test onwards, having suffered a finger injury in the Boxing Day Test against South Africa.

Green is to stay away from bowling till April 13

As per Cricket Australia's orders, Green will stay away from bowling for at least till April 13. Green was picked by Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction. MI can miss his bowling services in their first few games. Meanwhile, the decision is a part of the board's workload management policy guidelines. CA has informed the same to IPL officials.

Australia Test squad for the tour of India

Australia's Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Peter Handscomb, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Lance Morris, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner.