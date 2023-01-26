Sports

IND vs NZ, 1st T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 26, 2023, 03:55 pm 3 min read

Hardik Pandya will lead India in the series (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India are gearing up to take on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series. Having clinched the ODI leg 3-0, the Men in Blue would be high on confidence and would like to extend their sensational run on home soil. Notably, all-rounders Hardik Pandya and Mitchell Santner will lead India and NZ, respectively, in the series. Here's the preview of the series opener.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi will host the duel on Friday (January 27). Three T20Is have been played at the venue, with the average first-innings score being 155. Chasing sides have won two games here. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app (paid subscription).

Here is the head-to-head record

India and New Zealand are neck-to-neck in terms of head-to-head record. The two sides have clashed in 22 T20Is, with India winning 12 of them. NZ have won nine, while one resulted in a tie. The Men in Blue routed the Kiwis 1-0 in their last bilateral T20I assignment, in 2022. NZ last won a bilateral T20I series versus India in 2019.

Can NZ earn redemption?

Notably, both sides are without the services of many key players. Hence, youngsters in both camps would be raring to make a mark. Devon Conway, who scored a century in the third ODI, has been magnificent in white-ball cricket lately. Meanwhile, NZ bowlers would need a precise plan to keep the in-form Suryakumar Yadav quiet. Hardik will have another to prove his leadership credentials.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (Capain), Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav. New Zealand (Probable XI): Devon Conway (Wicket-keeper), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Dane Cleaver, Mitchell Santner (Capain), Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner.

Here are the key performers

Suryakumar has been sensational in T20Is, having mustered 1,578 runs at a strike rate of 180.34. With 90 wickets in 74 matches, Yuzvendra Chahal is India's joint-highest wicket-taker in T20Is. Glenn Phillips accumulated 716 T20I runs last year at 44.75, striking at 156.33. With 22 wickets in 17 games, Ish Sodhi is the highest wicket-taker versus India in T20Is.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Devon Conway (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Hardik Pandya (vc), Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Devon Conway, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (vc), Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Lockie Ferguson.