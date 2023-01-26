Sports

Ben Stokes named ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 26, 2023, 03:52 pm 2 min read

Ben Stokes scored 870 runs and picked 26 wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Veteran England all-rounder Ben Stokes has been named the ICC Men's Test Cricketer of the Year. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the same on Thursday (January 26). The southpaw piped teammate Jonny Bairstow, Australian opener Usman Khawaja, and South African speedster Kagiso Rabada to get the honor. Notably, Stokes replaced Joe Root as England's Test skipper last year. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

England suffered series defeats against Australia and West Indies in their first couple of Test assignments last year.

Subsequently, an exhausted Root stepped down as skipper, and Stokes was handed over the reins.

The southpaw changed the side's fortunes as England recorded Test series wins over New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan.

Stokes made sensational contributions in all three departments.

How he fared in 2022?

Coming to his numbers, Stokes featured in 15 Tests last year and compiled 870 runs at 36.25. The tally includes four fifties and a couple of centuries. With the ball, the right-arm pacer scalped 26 wickets at an average of 31.19. 4/33 read his best innings figures in this duration. Overall, England won nine out of 10 Tests under Stokes' captaincy last year.

A look at his Test career

Stokes, who has made a significant mark in all three formats, currently owns 5,602 runs in 89 Tests at 36.14. The tally includes 12 centuries and 28 fifties. 258 reads his highest score. His tally of 107 Test sixes is the joint-highest for any batter. The pacer has also scalped 193 wickets in whites at 32. He owns four five-wicket hauls in the format.

Stokes leads ICC Test team of the year

Notably, Stokes was named the captain of the ICC Test team of the year, announced earlier this month. Jonny Bairstow and James Anderson were the other Englishmen on the list. ICC Men's Test Team of the Year: Usman Khawaja, Kraigg Brathwaite, Marnus Labuschagne, Babar Azam, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Lyon, James Anderson.