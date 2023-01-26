Sports

Carabao Cup, semi-final: Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest (first leg)

Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 (Source: Twitter/@ManUtd)

Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 in the Carabao Cup semi-final (first leg) at the City Ground on Wednesday. Marcus Rashford (6'), Wout Weghorst (45'), and Bruno Fernandes (89') scored three goals for United. Forest seek their first Carabao Cup final appearance since 1992. Newcastle United won 1-0 at Southampton in the first leg of the other semi-final. Here are the key stats.

Match stats and standings

Man United had 15 attempts with six shots being on target compared to Forest's 13 and four. United had better ball possession (68%) than Forest (32%) and had a pass accuracy of 87%. The two sides will meet in the second leg of the League Cup semi-finals on February 2. Meanwhile, Newcastle will face Southampton a day before.

Rashford attains these feats

As per Opta, Rashford is the first Manchester United player to score five-plus goals in a single Carabao Cup campaign since Carlos Tevez in 2008-09 (6). Moreover, Rashford (18) now has the most goals among Premier League players in all competitions this season. He is only behind Erling Haaland, who owns 31 goals in this regard.

100th involvement for Manchester United

According to Opta, Fernandes' goal was his 100th involvement for Manchester United in all competitions, in his 155th appearance for the club. The tally includes as many as 56 goals and 44 assists.

Away sides shine in semis

This is just the third Carabao Cup season where both semi-final first legs have been won by the away team (Newcastle and Manchester United). Before 2022/23, this happened only in 1972/73 and 1992/93.