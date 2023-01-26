Sports

Renuka Singh named ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of 2022: Details

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 26, 2023, 01:47 pm 2 min read

Renuka made her international debut in October 2021 (Source: Twitter/ICC)

India's rising pace-bowling sensation Renuka Singh has clinched the ICC Emerging Women's Cricketer of the Year award for her brilliance with the ball in the year 2022. The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the same on Wednesday (January 25). Renuka beat Australia's Darcie Brown, England's Alice Capsey, and compatriot Yastika Bhatia to get the prestigious honor. Here are further details.

Why does this story matter?

The cricket calendar was busy in 2022, with several important games being played.

In women's cricket, Team India featured in competitions like ODI World Cup, T20 Asia Cup, and the Commonwealth games.

Renuka made a significant mark in these marquee competitions.

Notably, veteran Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami retired from international cricket last year.

Many reckon Renuka will successfully carry forward her legacy.

How Renuka fared in 2022?

Renuka made her international debut in October 2021. She played three T20Is that year and returned with just one wicket. Her best was unleashed in 2022 which marked her ODI debut. The right-arm pacer currently owns 18 wickets in just seven ODIs, conceding runs at 4.62 (3 four-fers). In T20Is, she scalped 22 wickets in as many games in 2022 (ER: 6.5).

Highest wicket-taker in Commonwealth Games

Meanwhile, Renuka was the highest wicket-taker in the cricket competition of the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) in Birmingham. She scalped 11 wickets in just five outings at 9.45. His brilliance helped India clinch the silver medal as the side lost to Australia in the final.

Marco Jansen bags the honor in men's category

South Africa bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen was named the ICC Men's Emerging Cricketer of 2022. He piped India's Arshdeep Singh, Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran, and New Zealand's Finn Allen to receive the honor. While Jansen is now capped in all three international formats, his exploits at the highest level have majorly come in Test cricket. The bowling all-rounder made some significant batting contributions as well.

Jansen's rise to prominence

Jansen made his international debut in the 2021 Boxing Day Test versus India. He made a mark straightaway, claiming five wickets in the game. The left-arm pacer played nine Tests in 2022 and returned with 36 wickets at 19.02 (one five-for). The tally includes 234 runs at 21.27 (one fifty). He also played four white-ball games last year, scalping three wickets.