Pakistan's Diana Baig ruled out of Women's T20 World Cup

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 22, 2023, 12:52 pm

Diana Baig owns 27 wickets in the format (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

In what can be called a major blow to Team Pakistan, Diana Baig has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023. The right-arm pacer, who recently recovered from a shoulder injury, suffered a fracture on her index finger of the bowling hand. She sustained the injury during the third WODI versus Australia on Saturday (June 21). Here's more.

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming edition of the Women's T20 WC will get underway on February 10 with South Africa being the host.

As tracks in the African nation are conducive for pacers, Baig's ouster is indeed a massive blow for the Women in Green.

Meanwhile, she has been replaced by batter Sadaf Shamas in the Pakistan squad for the T20I series against Australia and WC.

How has Baig fared in WT20Is?

Baig made her debut in the format back in November 2015. She currently owns 27 wickets in 38 games at 24.66. Though she hasn't been a prolific wicket-taker in the format, her economy rate of 5.69 adds great value to the team. 2/11 reads her best figures in T20Is. In the recently-concluded Australia ODI series, the 27-year-old scalped three wickets in as many games.

Sadaf Shamas has yet to play a T20I

Shamas, who is yet to make her debut in the T20I format, was initially named as a reserve player in the WC squad. With Baig getting ruled out, she has been drafted into the main squad. The 24-year-old right-handed batter made her ODI debut in November last year. She currently owns 105 runs in three ODI innings with her highest score being 72.

Pakistan bolstering their batting line-up

It must be noted that leg-spinner Ghulam Fatima and fast bowler Kainat Imtiaz are the other reserve players in Pakistan's WC squad. However, the selectors and the team management, instead of a like-to-like replacement, went with Shamas to bolster the batting line-up even further. Notably, Pakistan suffered a 0-3 whitewash in the Australia ODI series as their batters couldn't turn up.

Pakistan squad for Women's T20 World Cup

Pakistan squad for Women's T20 World Cup: Bismah Maroof (captain), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Sadaf Shamas, Fatima Sana, Javeria Khan, Muneeba Ali (wicket-keeper), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wicket-keeper), Tuba Hassan Reserves: Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz.