Here's how India can become the top-ranked team across formats

Jan 18, 2023

India routed Bangladesh 2-0 in the three-match Test series (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Team India has some important assignments in the pipeline across formats. The Men in Blue are currently gearing up to host New Zealand in three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting January 18. Their next assignment will be the four-match home Test series versus Australia. Meanwhile, an emphatic show in these games can see India become the top-ranked team across formats. Here's how.

India's current standings across formats

India are already the top-ranked T20I team with a rating of 267. They can consolidate their position with a series win versus NZ. In ODIs, they are fourth in the standings with a rating of 110. NZ (117), England (113) and Australia (112) are above them. As far as the Test rankings are concerned, India (115) are only second to Australia (126).

How India can get the pole position in Tests, ODIs?

India, with a 3-0 clean sweep, can displace NZ atop the ODI team rankings and attain a rating of 114. NZ (111) would slip down to the fourth place. Meanwhile, India would need at least a 2-0 win over the Aussies to become the top-ranked Test team. With a 2-0 win margin, India will have 122 rating points, three more than the second-placed Australia.

India were unbeaten in 2022 (bilateral Test series)

India were unbeaten in Tests in 2022 (bilaterals). They white-washed Sri Lanka 2-0 in the two-Test series at home in March. It was the first Test series win for Rohit Sharma as India's full-time captain. Notably, India played just one Test series at home in 2022 as the year was dominated by T20 cricket. Toward the year's end, India defeated Bangladesh in their backyard.

India's dominance at home

After beating SL 2-0, India won their 15th successive Test series at home. They are yet to lose a Test series in home conditions since 2012/13 when England defeated them 2-1. India last lost a Test match at home in February 2021 (to England). They have won six Tests (beat England, New Zealand, and Sri Lanka) and drawn one at home ever since.

What about Australia?

Australia have also been a force to reckon with in Test cricket. They haven't lost a Test series anywhere since losing the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India in December 2020. The Aussies have won 10 and lost just one Test ever since. Four of them ended in a draw. Australia beat South Africa 2-0 in the three-match series after rain marred the 3rd Test.

Australia nearly through to the WTC final

Australia have all but secured a place in the WTC final. The Aussies will meet India in a four-match away series in their last assignment in the cycle. A draw in one of the games would potentially be enough to ensure Australia a top-two finish. They top the standings with a points percentage of 75.56 (136 points).

India can clinch a top-two berth

India are occupying the second spot in the WTC standings with eight wins (L4 D2). Their PCT reads 58.93. The home series against Australia would decide their fate. If India win their remaining four matches or record a 2-0, 3-0, or 3-1 win over Australia, they will make it their second consecutive WTC final. The Border-Gavaskar series will get underway on February 9.