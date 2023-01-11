Sports

Ranji Trophy, Ajinkya Rahane smashes his 39th First-Class hundred: Stats

Ranji Trophy, Ajinkya Rahane smashes his 39th First-Class hundred: Stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 11, 2023, 03:18 pm 2 min read

Rahane scored 191 off 305 balls (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane smashed his 39th First-Class hundred in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2022-23 clash versus Assam. The veteran batter brought his A-game out and scored 191 off 305 balls, a knock laced with 15 boundaries and two sixes. Though he missed out on a brilliant double-ton, the skipper helped Mumbai declare their first innings at 687/4. Here we look at Rahane's stats.

A knock of perfection from Rahane

Assam won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. Rahane arrived at number four with the scorecard reading 197/2. He added to Assam's agony by adding 401 runs for the third wicket alongside Prithvi Shaw. The latter scored a record-breaking 379. Meanwhile, Rahane declared the innings right after falling prey to Riyan Parag.

A look at his First-Class numbers

Rahane now owns 12,763 runs in 174 First Class games with his average being over 46. The tally includes 39 tons and 53 half-centuries. 265* reads his highest score in the format. In Test cricket, Rahane has mustered 4,931 runs in 82 games at an average of 38.52 with 12 centuries and 25 half-centuries. He has also led India in six Tests.

Sensational run in the ongoing season

Meanwhile, Rahane has been on a roll in the ongoing season, having slammed 532 runs in seven innings (100s: 2). He is averaging over 78. The 34-year-old even slammed a double-hundred (204) vs Hyderabad in Mumbai's second game of the season.

Can Rahane make a comeback against Australia?

Notably, India will host Australia in a four-match Test series in February-March. Rahane would like to stage a comeback in the same. A series of good performances in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season can help his cause. Notably, Rahane, after falling out of favor, has missed the Test series against Sri Lanka, the one-off England Test, and the Bangladesh Test series.

Historic triple-ton for Shaw

As mentioned above, Shaw mustered 379 off 383 deliveries, a knock laced with 49 fours and four maximums. He recorded the second-highest individual Ranji Trophy score of all time. Bhausaheb Nimbalkar, who scored an unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar back in December 1948, continues to hold the top spot. The youngster now owns 3,623 runs in FC cricket across 41 matches (12 centuries).