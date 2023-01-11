Sports

Prithvi Shaw slams second-highest Ranji Trophy score ever: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Jan 11, 2023

Prithvi Shaw scored 379 off 383 balls (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Mumbai opening batter Prithvi Shaw has scripted history by recording the second-highest individual Ranji Trophy score of all time. The dasher mustered 379 off 383 balls in the ongoing clash versus Assam, a knock laced with 49 fours and four maximums. Overall, he became the ninth batter to score 350 or more in a Ranji Trophy innings. Here we look at his stats.

A fiery knock from Shaw

Assam won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati. Shaw went after the bowlers from the outset as Mumbai were off to a flier. He completed his hundred off just 107 balls, his 12th FC ton. The dasher later converted the same into his second double-hundred and his maiden triple-ton in the format.

Second-highest First-Class score by an Indian

Meanwhile, Shaw's 379 is also the second-highest First-Class score by an Indian. Bhausaheb Nimbalkar, who scored an unbeaten 443 for Maharashtra against Kathiawar back in December 1948, continues to hold the top spot. Overall, Shaw recorded the 17th-highest FC score of all time. The youngster, who looked set to touch the 400-run mark, eventually fell prey to spinner Riyan Parag.

Ninth batter to score 350 in Ranji Trophy

As mentioned above, Shaw became the ninth batter to slam 350 or more in a Ranji Trophy innings. Swapnil Gugale (351*), Cheteshwar Pujara (352), VVS Laxman (353), Samit Gohel (359*), Vijay Merchant (359*), MV Sridhar (366), and Sanjay Manjrekar (377) are the other names in the elite list besides Shaw and Nimbalkar. Meanwhile, Shaw also recorded the maiden triple-ton of the ongoing season.

Shaw shrugged aside his poor run of form

Before this knock, Shaw's scores in the ongoing tournament read 13, 6, 19, 4, 68, 35, and 15. Meanwhile, Mumbai are currently seated at the second spot in the Elite Group B standings, behind Saurashtra. Mumbai, 41-time Ranji winners, beat Andhra and Hyderabad in their first two matches. They lost to Saurashtra by 48 runs before a drawn game against Tamil Nadu.

A look at Shaw's domestic numbers

Shaw made his FC debut against Tamil Nadu in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy 2016-17. The right-hander scored a ton in the second innings (120), bagging the Player-of-the-Match award. He now owns 3,623 runs in FC cricket across 41 matches at a 47-plus average (100s: 12, 50s: 15). Shaw has scored 2,627 and 2,401 runs in List A and T20s, respectively.

Shaw shot to fame in domestic cricket

Shaw bagged the spotlight after hitting a hundred on his Duleep Trophy debut. He equaled batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar to have scored a ton each in his debut matches of the Ranji Trophy and Duleep Trophy.

Shaw's numbers in international cricket

Shaw made his international debut in a Test match against West Indies at home in 2018. He made the opportunity count, scoring 134 in his maiden innings. The youngster has amassed 339 Test runs in five matches, averaging 42.37. He last played a Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21. Meanwhile, Shaw has featured in six ODIs, besides a solitary T20I appearance.