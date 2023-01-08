Sports

PAK vs NZ, 1st ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

After a hard-fought Test series, Pakistan and New Zealand will cross swords in a three-match ODI series, starting on January 9. The Test leg of the tour ended in a 0-0 draw and both sides would be raring to shine in ODIs. Though Pakistan have the home advantage, the NZ squad is studded with prominent names. is the preview of the opener.

Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

Karachi's National Stadium will host the duel. The venue boasts an average first-innings total of 244. Spinners can be handy here in the middle overs. Chasing sides have won 26 of 52 ODIs, while the sides batting first have won on 24 instances. The match can be watched live on Sony Sports Network (2:30 PM IST) and live-streamed on the SonyLIV app (paid subscription).

A look at the head-to-head record (ODIs)

Pakistan are ahead of the Kiwis in terms of the head-to-head record in ODIs (55-47). One of their duels ended in a tie. Their last meeting in the format took place in the 2019 World Cup which saw Pakistan register a six-wicket win.

Pakistan have been sensational in ODIs

Notably, Pakistan played nine ODIs last year and emerged winners eight times. The tally includes home series victories over Australia and West Indies. The Kiwis also did well in the 50-over format in 2022. They won five of their six ODI series last year. Their only ODI series defeat was recorded against Australia by a 0-3 margin.

A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Pakistan (Probable XI): Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul Haq, Babar Azam (Captain), Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-keeper), Mohammad Nawaz, Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim New Zealand (Probable XI): Devon Conway (Wicket-keeper), Finn Allen, Kane Williamson (Captain), Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (Wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi

Here are the key performers (ODIs)

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam mustered 679 runs in nine ODIs at 84.87 last year. For NZ, Tom Latham was on a roll in the format, having accumulated 558 runs in 15 ODIs at 55.18. Veteran pacer Tim Southee took 14 wickets in just eight ODIs in 2022. Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf returned with 15 wickets in seven matches last year.

Dream11 Fantasy cricket options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Mohammad Rizwan, Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (VC), Kane Williamson, Babar Azam (VC), Agha Salman, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson Fantasy XI (Option 2): Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Devon Conway (VC), Imam-ul Haq, Kane Williamson, Babar Azam (VC), Mitchell Santner, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson