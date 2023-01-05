Sports

ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav retains top spot in T20I chart

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Edited by Rajdeep Saha Jan 05, 2023, 03:05 pm 2 min read

Suryakumar Yadav scored seven in the first SL T20I (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Despite scoring a 10-ball seven in the T2I series opener versus Sri Lanka, Suryakumar Yadav has retained his top spot in the ICC T20I Rankings for Batters. While Ishan Kishan advanced to the 23rd position, Deepak Hooda entered the top-100 list. Stand-in skipper Hardik Pandya went up in the bowling rankings. He now holds the 76th spot. Here are further details.

Gains for Indian players

Kishan scored 37 while opening the batting. He now ranks 23rd in the T20I batting chart with a rating of 567. Hooda, who scored a fiery 23-ball 41*, is now 97th on the list (374 points). Hardik, who returned with 0/12 in three overs, gained nine spots in the bowling charts (433 points). Hardik also ranks 3rd in the all-rounder's rankings (209 points).

Wanindu Hasaranga awarded for his all-round performance

Though SL lost the opener by two runs, Sri Lanka leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga consolidated his top spot in the T20I Rankings for Bowlers (709 points). Hasaranga, who recorded 1/22 and 21 in the contest, has advanced to fifth place in the all-rounder's rankings (182 points). Hasaranga's fellow SL spinner Maheesh Theekshana is 10th in the T20I bowling rankings (655 points).

SKY keeps number one place

Suryakumar has a tally of 883 rating points and is well above Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (836). Suryakumar, who scored seven in the first outing versus SL, has amassed 1,415 runs in the format at 42.87. He was the highest run-scorer in 2022.