Wanindu Hasaranga shines against Ireland: Decoding his T20I stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 23, 2022, 02:31 pm 2 min read

Hasaranga bowled a match-winning spell (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Wanindu Hasaranga bowled a stellar spell in Sri Lanka's first Super 12 game against Ireland in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2022. The leg-spinner, who has been in sublime form lately, recorded figures of 2/25 in his four overs. With nine wickets in four games, Hasaranga is currently the highest wicket-taker in the ongoing competition. Here we look at his stellar T20I numbers.

Context Why does this story matter?

Hasaranga has been a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's T20I team ever since his debut in 2019.

The leggie has been a wicket-taking machine and his economy rate is sensational as well.

Not to forget, Hasaranga is also a handy batter and a live wire on the field.

He showcased his brilliance against Ireland as well, helping Sri Lanka record a nine-wicket triumph.

Performance Hasaranga weaved his magic against Ireland

Ireland batters struggled throughout the contest as Dasun Shanka's team bowled brilliantly. As wickets were falling regularly, the batters were apprehensive against Hasaranga. He dismissed Gareth Delany and Mark Adair in his last over, denting Ireland even further. As a result, the Andrew Balbirnie-led side could only post 128/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Sri Lanka chased down the total in 15 overs.

Numbers Hasaranga's performance in the ongoing tournament

Hasaranga played an instrumental role in taking Sri Lanka to the Super 12 stage. The 25-year-old has so far scalped nine wickets in four games, most for any bowler. He has bowled at an astonishing economy rate of 5.5. Notably, Hasaranga was the highest wicket-taker of last year's T20 WC with 16 scalps. He is on the right track to replicate his heroics.

Stats How has Hasaranga fared in T20Is?

Hasaranga's tally of 80 wickets in 48 T20Is at 14.18 is only second to Lasith Malinga (107) among Sri Lankans. While Hasaranga's career economy rate reads 6.61, his best figures (4/9) were recorded against India last year. The spinner has 20, 26, and 34 wickets in home, away (opposition's home), and neutral venues respectively. He also has 459 T20I runs under his belt.

Form His performance in 2022

Hasaranga is Sri Lanka's leading wicket-taker in T20Is this year with 28 scalps in 15 games. He has conceded runs at 7.4 while his best figures (4/33) were recorded against Australia in June. The right-arm spinner has also scored 140 runs and his fielding contribution can't be ignored either. Needless to mention, Hasaranga will be critical to Sri Lanka's success in the gala tournament.