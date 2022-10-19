Sports

T20 World Cup: Bowlers to watch out for (death overs)

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 19, 2022

Haris Rauf has been exceptional in T20I cricket (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

The much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is underway, and all teams would be raring to get the glory. Defending champions Australia are hosting the tournament. Death bowling is an important aspect of T20 cricket as this phase often determines the outcome of the contest. Here we look at the top five bowlers to watch out for in death overs.

Context Why does this story matter?

The tracks in Australia are generally fruitful for batting.

However, the big dimensions of the grounds make hitting sixes tough.

However, since the tournament features several dashers, bowlers can have a hard time.

Restricting runs in the final five overs is likely to be the fielding captain's biggest headache.

However, some bowlers have been exceptional in this department.

#1 Can Arshdeep Singh shine at the big stage?

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has been sensational for India since making his international debut in July this year. Although he doesn't possess express pace, Arshdeep has pin-point yorkers and a bucket of variations to restrict batters in the slog overs. So far, the 23-year-old has taken 10 wickets in death overs in 11 T20I innings. His economy rate has been 8.53 in this period.

#2 Kane Richardson often goes unnoticed

Although Kane Richardson isn't a certain starter in Australia's XI, his death-bowling numbers make him a force to reckon with. So far in his T20I career, Richardson has taken 24 wickets while bowling in death overs in 29 innings. His economy rate in this period has been 7.82, which is nothing but incredible. Richardson's slower deliveries are his strength in the slog overs.

#3 Haris Rauf can be deadly on pace-friendly tracks

While Shaheen Afridi is seen as the spearhead of Pakistan's attack, Haris Rauf isn't much behind the left-arm pacer in terms of performance. The latter has fiery pace in his arsenal, and his composure in crucial overs makes him a great asset. So far, he has taken 37 wickets in death overs in 44 T20I innings. His economy rate of 8.00 is also commendable.

#4 Rashid Khan has been exceptional in T20Is

Although bowling spinners in death overs isn't a popular opinion, Rashid Khan has been exceptional in this department. So far in his career, the Afghanistan star has taken 38 wickets in this phase in 41 innings. What stands out is his sensational economy rate of 7.66. No other bowler with at least 20 wickets in this category has a better economy rate (full members).

#5 Can Wanindu Hasaranga weave his magic?

Another spinner in this elite list is Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka. So far in his career, the leg-break bowler has taken 14 wickets in 17 innings while bowling in death overs. As his economy rate in this phase reads 6.84, batters will need a precise strategy to tackle him. Hasaranga has particularly troubled batters with his googlies and pace variations.