Sports

Shardul Thakur replaces Deepak Chahar: Decoding his stats

Shardul Thakur replaces Deepak Chahar: Decoding his stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 12, 2022, 12:36 pm 2 min read

Decoding Shardul's numbers (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

Shardul Thakur has replaced Deepak Chahar as a reserve player in India's ICC T20 World Cup squad. Chahar, who was on standby list, was ruled out of the event due to an injury. Recently, he also missed the India versus South Africa ODIs. Thakur was recently seen in the IND-SA ODI matches. He has plenty of pedigree as a player. We decode his stats.

Context Why does this story matter?

India have suffered yet another blow with Chahar being ruled out of the global event. Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the World Cup as well.

India are set to hand Mohammed Shami a return to the side as JB's replacement.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj will join Shardul in the reserves list. Shardul will be hoping to be ready if an opportunity arrives.

Numbers Shardul's numbers in the format

In 25 matches for India in the 20-over format, Shardul has bagged 33 scalps at 23.39. He has an economy rate of 9.15. Overall, he has managed one four-wicket haul (4/27). 15 of his scalps have come on home soil at 16.20. In away conditions (home of opposition), Shardul has bagged 16 scalps at 23.37. Meanwhile, he has two wickets at neutral venues.

Phases Shardul's impact in the format for India

Shardul hasn't been as effective in the powerplay overs for India. As per ESPNcricinfo, He has just six scalps at an average of 49.83. His economy rate is on the higher side (9.96). In overs between 7-16, Shardul is much better. He has claimed 8 scalps at 25.12. He has an economy rate of 7.88. From overs 17-20, he has 19 scalps at 13.36.

Do you know? His numbers in overall T20s

Shardul has managed to claim a total of 162 wickets in 139 matches. He has an average of 25.72 and an economy rate of 8.69. He has managed to hoard to four-wicket hauls.