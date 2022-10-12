Sports

Decoding Aaron Finch's T20I stats as captain

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 12, 2022, 11:54 am 3 min read

Aaron Finch guided Australia to glory in the T20 WC 2021 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Aaron Finch will lead defending champions Australia in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. With the gala tournament taking place down under, Finch would be raring to help his side retain the title. He has been sensational as a captain in T20Is. Finch has taken the Aussies to numerous memorable wins including the 2021 WC triumph. Here we decode his captaincy stats in T20Is.

Journey Aaron Finch's juggle with the captaincy hat

After George Bailey stepped down as T20I skipper in 2014, Finch was handed over the reins. As the team struggled under him, Steve Smith replaced him as skipper before the T20 World Cup in 2016. Finch, however, became Australia's permanent white-ball captain in 2018 after Smith and Warner faced bans in the aftermath of the ball-tampering scandal. Notably, Finch retired from ODIs last month.

Information Glory in the 2021 event

Finch guided Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title last year. Notably, the tournament was Finch's maiden T20 WC as skipper and the Aussies were struggling in the format prior to the tournament. However, they played some quality cricket and got the glory.

Numbers Third-most wins in the format

So far, Finch has guided the Aussies to 39 wins in 71 T20Is (including Super Over wins). Only Eoin Morgan (44), Asghar Afghan (42) and MS Dhoni (42) have won more matches as skipper. As the aforementioned players are retired, Finch can go past them in T20 WC 2022. Notably, Australia have lost 30 T20Is under the veteran batter.

Numbers Most runs as captain

Finch's tally of 2,116 runs in 71 T20Is is the highest for a captain. He has 13 fifties and a hundred in these games (average: 32.55, strike rate: 139.66) Babar Azam stands second on the list, having scored 1,871 runs in 57 games. Finch owns the highest individual score in the format, 172 vs Zimbabwe in 2018. He played that knock as a captain.

Record Home and away matches

Finch has guided the Aussies to 16 T20I victories at home (including Super Over wins). Only Kane Williamson (17) and Rohit Sharma (21) have more wins in this list. Finch's tally of 23 wins in away T20Is is the joint-fourth-highest for any captain. While he shares the record with Pakistan's Sarfaraz Ahmed, Afghan (42), Dhoni (32), and Morgan (29) are above him.

Information His stats in T20 cricket

Overall in T20 cricket, Finch is the sixth-highest run-getter with 10,844 runs in 362 runs. He has a career average and strike rate of 33.67 and 139.76 respectively in the format (50: 72, 100:8). Among Australians, only Warner (11,032) is above him on this list.

T20I stats How he has fared in T20Is?

With 3,000 runs in 98 games, Finch is Australia's highest and overall the sixth-highest run-getter in T20Is. He averages 34.48 and has a strike rate of 144.36 in the format (50: 18, 100:2). Two of the three individual 150-plus scores in the format are under Finch's belt (156 and 172). Finch has scored 1,012 runs at home, 1,611 away (home of opposition), and 377 at. neutral venues.