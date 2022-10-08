Sports

Women's Asia Cup 2022, India floor Bangladesh: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Oct 08, 2022

Shafali Verma smashed her 4th WT20I fifty (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India hammered Bangladesh by 59 runs to win their fifth match of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Saturday. Batting first, INDW posted 159/5, courtesy of a valiant display from the top-order. Meanwhile, leg-spinner Rumana Ahmed (3/27) curtailed INDW's scoring at later stages. BANW looked lethargic right from the start to surrender the bout. Here are more details.

Match How did the match pan out?

Batting first, INDW were off to a sensational start with openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma adding 96 runs among themselves. India lost a bit of momentum from the 12th-over mark and were reduced to 125/4 in 16.6 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues' unbeaten 35 eventually got them to a match-winning total. Later, BANW fell apart as the innings progressed to surrender the chase.

Knock Shafali, Smriti cream Bangladesh Women

Shafali clubbed a 44-ball 55, hitting five fours and two sixes. She notched her fourth WT20I fifty and breached the 1,000-run mark in the format. The fearless batter now owns 1,036 runs, striking at 134.72. As per ESPNcricinfo, Shafali (18y 253days) has become the youngest cricketer to attain 1,000 T20I runs. Meanwhile, Smriti (38-ball 47) pummelled six fours to tally 2,373 runs at 26.96.

Information Smriti unlocks a monumental feat

As per ESPNcricinfo, Smriti (2,373) steered past batting legend Mithali Raj (2,364) to become the second-highest run-getter for India in WT20Is. She ranks behind Harmanpreet Kaur (2,647). Meanwhile, Smriti is seated ninth in the overall list, ranking below Pakistan's Bismah Maroof (2,443).

Rodrigues Rodrigues ensures a solid finish for INDW

Rodrigues has had consistent returns in WT20Is this year. The middle-order batter whacked 146 runs while averaging a phenomenal 73.00 in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. In the Asia Cup underway, Rodrigues has managed scores worth 76, 75*, 2, and a clinical 35* laced with four boundaries. She has raced to 1,461 runs at 32.46.

Records A look at other interesting records

Off-spinner Deepti Sharma (2/13) now holds 76 scalps at 20.63. She has equaled England's Natalie Sciver's count in the format. As per Kausthub Gudipati, Smriti-Shafali have become the first Indian pair to notch 10 fifty-plus partnerships in WT20Is. Hard-hitter Kiran Navgire has become the first Indian with multiple first-ball ducks in a WT20I series. She bagged a duck against Malaysia and Bangladesh.

Standings INDW stay unmoved atop the Women's Asia Cup standings

Six-time winners India have extended their lead atop the Women's Asia Cup standings, with four wins in five matches. They enjoy a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.590, with Pakistan Women (+1.684) trailing them. INDW bested SLW and MLYW by 41 and 30 runs respectively before a colossal 104-run triumph over UAEW. They lost to PAKW by 13 runs before bouncing back against BANW.