IND vs SA: Virat Kohli to miss 3rd T20I

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 03, 2022, 06:18 pm 2 min read

Kohli has been rested from the third T20I

Indian batter Virat Kohli is set to miss the third and final T20I against South Africa in Indore on October 4. A BCCI official informed that Kohli has been rested from the dead rubber. India have an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after beating the Proteas in Guwahati. Kohli scored an unbeaten 49 off 28 balls in the high-scoring match.

Developments Here are the latest developments

According to PTI, a BCCI official confirmed that Kohli has been "rested from the final T20I". It is understood that Kohli will link up with the squad in Mumbai after the final T20I. The Indian team is scheduled to leave for Australia on October 6 for the T20 World Cup. All marquee players will miss the upcoming ODI series against South Africa.

Knock Kohli played a terrific knock in 2nd T20I

Kohli breached the 11,000-run mark in T20s during the second T20I against South Africa. The Run Machine clubbed a spectacular-looking 28-ball 49*, hitting seven fours and a six. Kohli also shared a century stand with Suryakumar Yadav. He piloted India to 237/3 in 20 overs, ensuring a solid finish alongside Dinesh Karthik (7-ball 17*). India eventually pocketed a 16-run win.

Information First Indian to complete 10,000 T20 runs

Kohli became the first-ever Indian to reach 11,000 runs in T20 cricket. Overall, he is the fourth player after Chris Gayle (14,562), Kieron Pollard (11,915), and Shoaib Malik (11,902) to reach this landmark in the format.