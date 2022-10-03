Sports

Women's Asia Cup 2022, India beat Malaysia: Key stats

India Women won by 30 runs (DLS method) against Malaysia Women in their second match of Women's Asia Cup 2022 on Monday. Batting first, the Women in Blue hoarded 181/4, thanks to a sublime show from Sabbhineni Meghana (69). Wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh's 19-ball 33* blitz deserves praise as well. MLYW batted only 5.2 overs (16/2) before the rain erupted. Here are the key stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

Indian openers added 116 runs for the first wicket before Meghana departed. Shafali Verma (46) then fetched a brisk 42-run stand with Ghosh. Dayalan Hemalatha ensured a strong finish with 10 runs off the last two deliveries. For MLYW, skipper Winifred Duraisingam (2/36) and Nur Dania Syuhada (2/9) bowled well. Later, Deepti Sharma and Rajeshwari Gayakwad claimed a wicket each before rain marred play.

Stats Indian cricketers attain these numbers

Ghosh's onslaught has raced her to 282 WT20I runs while striking at over 123.14. Meghana clubbed her maiden fifty in the format, a 53-ball 69 laced with 11 fours and a six to tally 213 WT20I runs. Shefali's 39-ball 46 has gotten her to 981 WT20I runs with a strike rate of 135.31. Meanwhile, Deepti (1/10) now owns 71 scalps at 21.36.

H2H INDW extend the lead over MLYW

INDW now boast a perfect 2-0 win-loss record against MLYW in T20Is. Both sides first met in the 2018 Women's T20 Asia Cup in Kuala Lumpur. India Women piled up 169/3, credits to a jaw-dropping show from Mithali Raj (69-ball 97). In response, MLYW perished on 27 in 13.4 overs. Right-arm medium Pooja Vastrakar had dazzled with three wickets while conceding only six runs.

Standings INDW bag the top spot in Women's Asia Cup standings

The Harmanpreet Kaur-captained side is currently atop the Women's Asia Cup standings, with two wins in as many matches. They enjoy a Net Run Rate (NRR) of +3.341, with Pakistan Women (+3.059) trailing them. Notably, India had bested Sri Lanka by 41 runs in their tournament opener. Meanwhile, Malaysia Women languish at the bottom. They lost to PAKW in the last game.