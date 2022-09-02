Entertainment

Virat Kohli to open 'One8' restaurant in Kishore Kumar's bungalow

Written by Yvonne Jacob Sep 02, 2022

Virat Kohli's One8 Commune will come to Mumbai soon!

Ace cricketer Virat Kohli has reportedly leased a portion of the late legendary singer Kishore Kumar's Juhu bungalow to open a restaurant. Kohli has a chain of resto-bars named One8 Commune—inspired by his jersey number 18—which has outlets in Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune. Now, it seems that the cricketer is all set to open another branch in Juhu next month. Read on for more.

Context Why does this story matter?

The bungalow named "Gouri Kunj" is where the late legendary singer spent his life, and Kumar also once famously told an interviewer that he had also named the trees there.

Previously, a restaurant called B Mumbai occupied a portion of the property, as shown in business listings.

Now, the space serves as playground for Kohli to further expand his increasing list of businesses.

Agreement Kohli signed five-year-long lease for Kumar's bungalow

According to ETimes, the former Team India captain met with Kumar and Leena Chandavarkar's son Sumit Kumar a few months back to discuss his plan. The news was further confirmed by the singer's other son Amit Kumar who said, "We have leased out the space to Virat for five years." Kumar's bungalow is located in one of the most lively parts of Mumbai.

Development Bungalow under renovation; launch party be held next month

Furthermore, the official Instagram handle of One8 Commune also seems to have confirmed the news of the chain's new restaurant opening in Juhu with an "opening soon" hashtag in its bio. And the latest buzz is that the bungalow space is already under major renovation, and the launch party, too, is expected to take place sometime next month, which will be a grand affair.

Projects Here's what has kept the cricketer-actor couple busy

On the work front, the cricketer recently made headlines for his noteworthy performance during India's latest Asia Cup 2022 match against Hong Kong. As for his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, she has been busy with her film Chakda Xpress. She will be seen essaying the role of former India Women skipper Jhulan Goswami in the upcoming biopic, which will be released on Netflix.