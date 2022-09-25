Sports

India vs Australia, 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma elects to field

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 25, 2022, 06:32 pm 2 min read

India and Australia to play on Sunday (Photo credit: Twitter/@BCCI)

With the series level 1-1, India will eye a clinical win over Australia in Sunday's encounter before gearing up for the South Africa T20Is. Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock (46*) to keep the hosts alive in the series. Meanwhile, Matthew Wade and Aaron Finch have looked promising. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and will field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host this fixture. The venue has hosted only one T20I, which witnessed both India and West Indies score over 200. Notably, Virat Kohli clocked a 50-ball 94* in that fixture. Spinners can punch a few vital blows. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

H2H record Here's the head-to-head record (T20Is)

India and Australia last engaged in a T20I series in December 2020. The Men in Blue defeated Australia 2-1 Down Under, winning the first two games. India had won the one-off T20I against Australia at home in 2007 and 2013. The 2017 series was drawn, while Australia triumphed in 2019 (2-0). India have a win-loss record of 14-10 against Australia in T20Is (NR: 1).

Records Key records which can be registered

Aussie skipper Finch has slammed 293 fours in T20Is. He can reach the mark of 300 and become the first Australian to do so. Glenn Maxwell has smashed 99 sixes and is one shy of 100 in T20Is. Steven Smith has scored 971 runs and is 29 short of the 1,000-run mark. Hardik Pandya (964) can also race to 1,000 runs for India.

Information Bhuvi returns to the side for Pant

India Playing XI: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

Information Josh Inglis comes in for Abott

Australia Playing XI: Aaron Finch (c), Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade (wk), Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood