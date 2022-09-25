Sports

Eliud Kipchoge breaks world record in Berlin Marathon: Details here

Written by V Shashank Sep 25, 2022, 04:09 pm 2 min read

Eliud Kipchoge won his fourth Berlin Marathon (Source: Twitter/@orengo_james)

Two-time Olympic gold medallist Eliud Kipchoge broke his own men's record at the 2022 Berlin Marathon on Sunday. The 37-year-old Kenyan took 2:01:09 seconds to finish the race, bettering his previous time by 30 seconds set back in 2018 in Berlin. Kipchoge, inarguably the greatest marathon runner ever, is now a 10-time World Marathon Majors winner, besides being a former world champion. Here's more.

WMM 10-time World Marathon Majors champion

Kipchoge, a former 5000m runner, is now a 10-time champion in World Majors Marathon, besides bagging a silver at the Berlin Marathon in 2013. Notably, he has been crowned winner at the Berlin Marathon on four occasions (2015, 2017, 2018, and now 2022). In the past, the Kenyan ace has triumphed in Chicago (2014), London (2015, 2017, 2018, 2019), and Tokyo (2021).

Achievements A look at Kipchoge's career achievements

Kipchoge is a four-time medallist in Olympics. He willed himself to gold in the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Olympics. (Marathon), having concluded with bronze and silver in the 5000m race in the 2004 and 2008 editions respectively. He bagged gold in the 2003 World Championships but had to content with a silver in Paris in 2007.

Records Astonishing records scripted by Kipchoge

As per Runner's World, Kipchoge took 1:26:45 to cover 30,000m in 2018, the fastest time ever clocked for the distance. He averaged a 4:38-mile pace to smash the world record in Berlin in 2014. Between 2014-19, Kipchoge built a 10-marathon win streak. Even marathon legends Abebe Bikila and Haile Gebreselassie own six wins in a row each.

Achievements Other notable accomplishments

Kipchoge bagged gold in the 5000m race at the 2003 World Championships in Osaka but had to be content with a silver in Paris in 2007. In 2003, he won the World Cross Country Championships in Lausanne. He garnered a bronze medal in the 3000m race at the 2006 World Indoor Championships. He managed silver in the 5000m race at the 2010 Commonwealth Games.