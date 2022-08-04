CWG: Boxers Amit, Jaismine enter semi-finals, assure India of medals
Indian boxers Amit Panghal and Jaismine assured India of medals after reaching the semi-finals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). The former won his flyweight (48-51 kg) quarter-final against Scotland's Lennon Mulligan, while Jaismine beat New Zealand's Troy Garton by a split verdict in the women's lightweight (60kg) quarter-final. Earlier, Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg), and Mohammad Hussamudin (57kg) also reached the semis.
In the men's bout, Amit won through a unanimous verdict. The 26-year-old overcame his Scottish opponent with his robust defense. Amit then gained crucial points after counter-attacking. In the second round, Amit fended off Mulligan with a guard-down approach In the final round, Amit showcased his 'one-two' combination, a left-jab followed by a right cross. The Indian then came out as the winner.
As stated, Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Mohammad Hussamudin (57kg) have also reached the semi-final in their respective events. The five boxers have extended India's tally of medals at CWG 2022 to 23.