CWG: Boxers Amit, Jaismine enter semi-finals, assure India of medals

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 04, 2022, 08:17 pm 1 min read

Amit Panghal defeated Scotland's Lennon Mulligan

Indian boxers Amit Panghal and Jaismine assured India of medals after reaching the semi-finals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG). The former won his flyweight (48-51 kg) quarter-final against Scotland's Lennon Mulligan, while Jaismine beat New Zealand's Troy Garton by a split verdict in the women's lightweight (60kg) quarter-final. Earlier, Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg), and Mohammad Hussamudin (57kg) also reached the semis.

Bout Amit won through unanimous verdict

In the men's bout, Amit won through a unanimous verdict. The 26-year-old overcame his Scottish opponent with his robust defense. Amit then gained crucial points after counter-attacking. In the second round, Amit fended off Mulligan with a guard-down approach In the final round, Amit showcased his 'one-two' combination, a left-jab followed by a right cross. The Indian then came out as the winner.

Information India now has 23 medals at CWG 2022

As stated, Nikhat Zareen (50kg), Nitu Ganghas (48kg) and Mohammad Hussamudin (57kg) have also reached the semi-final in their respective events. The five boxers have extended India's tally of medals at CWG 2022 to 23.