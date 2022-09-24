Sports

India trump Australia in rain-affected 2nd T20I: Key takeaways

India trump Australia in rain-affected 2nd T20I: Key takeaways

Written by V Shashank Sep 24, 2022, 12:18 am 3 min read

India have leveled the series 1-1 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

India pocketed an enthralling six-wicket win over Australia in the second T20I to level the series 1-1. With eight overs per innings, Australia managed 90/5, riding on Matthew Wade's 43*. Spinner Axar Patel (2/13) shined once again against the Aussies. Later, Rohit Sharma (46*) led the charge to garner the Player of the Match award in the must-win affair (92/4). Here are the takeaways.

Information Wade's love-affair with India continues

Aussie wicket-keeper Wade seems to have developed a strong liking towards India in the 20-overs format. The southpaw clobbered a 20-ball 43* laced with four fours and three sixes. His scores against India reads 72, 32, 5, 16*, 7, 58, 80, 45*, and now 43*.

DK Karthik finishes off in style!

Dinesh Karthik (10*) meant business and wound up the chase within two deliveries. The hard-hitter whacked a six and a four off left-armer Daniel Sams to hand India a nail-biting triumph. He has looked ominous all throughout the year in the shortest format and is paving his way into India's playing XI in the T20 World Cup.

Knock Rohit tames the Aussies

Rohit, who tonked four sixes in his unbeaten innings, has now become the leading six-hitter in T20I cricket (176), surpassing New Zealand's Martin Guptill (172). What was worth noting is Rohit's approach toward the chase. The Mumbaikar bashed two sixes off Josh Hazlewood in the very first over, setting the momentum for what was about to unravel.

Bumrah Bumrah strikes on return!

Team India needed a Jasprit Bumrah masterclass to settle the scores. The right-armer, who has recovered from a back injury, bamboozled a set-looking Aaron Finch (31) on a peach of a delivery. Although he wound up with 1/23 in two overs, it's always happening to see Bumrah strike the timber. He also reached 70 T20I scalps, becoming the third Indian to do so.

Axar Axar delivers the goods

The second over bowled by Axar Patel gave India two breakthroughs. A direct hit by Virat Kohli dismissed Cameron Green, while Axar knocked over Glenn Maxwell. Axar delivered another stunning over. He uprooted Tim David on the very first delivery. Axar, who was India's standout bowler in the series opener, finished with figures of 2/13 (2) in Nagpur. He took three wickets in Mohali.

Zampa Zampa feasts on Rahul, Kohli, and SKY

If Axar perturbed the Australian batters, leg-spinner Adam Zampa was a notch above. He took three wickets for just 16 runs in two overs. Zampa dismissed Virat Kohli, who is deemed Zampa's bunny in international cricket. Notably, Kohli fell to Zampa for the third time in T20I cricket. The Australian leg-spinner also uprooted KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav to put India under the pump.

Harshal A sorry show from Harshal

Noted as a T20 specialist, Harshal Patel has looked abysmal in the last two T20Is since his return from a rib injury. The right-armer was belted for 0/49 in the last outing, and now, 0/32 in two overs. With the T20 World Cup less than a month away, Harshal can't afford more such failures.