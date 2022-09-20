Sports

KL Rahul slams his 18th T20I half-century, completes 2,000 runs

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 20, 2022, 07:58 pm 2 min read

Rahul has slammed his 20th 50+ score in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

Indian opener KL Rahul has slammed his 18th half-century in T20 Internationals. He reached the landmark in the 1st T20I against Australia at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali. Rahul fueled India's innings with a scintillating knock after Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli departed. In the process, Rahul also completed 2,000 runs in the format. Here are the key stats.

Knock Rahul struck 55 off 35 balls

India made a cautious start after Australian skipper Aaron Finch elected to field. The Men in Blue lost skipper Rohit Sharma in the third over. A couple of overs later, Nathan Ellis got rid of Virat Kohli. Notwithstanding, Rahul continued to hold one end. He played some exquisite shots throughout the innings. Rahul struck 55 off 35 balls (4 fours, 3 sixes).

Numbers Third Indian to attain this feat

Rahul has become just the third Indian to have registered 20 or more fifties-plus scores in T20I cricket. He is behind Kohli (33) and Rohit (32) in this regard. Besides smashing 18 half-centuries, Rahul owns two tons in the format. Rahul has now raced to 2,018 runs in 62 T20Is. He has a strike rate of 141.31 in T20I cricket.

Information Rahul completes 2,000 T20I runs

Rahul has become the third Indian batter to have slammed over 2,000 runs in T20I cricket. He is only behind Rohit (3,631) and Kohli (3,586) in terms of T20I runs among Indians. Rahul averages 39.56 in the format.