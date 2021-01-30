-
Australian players unhappy with Justin Langer's management style: Report
The Australian camp is not in a happy state after an injury-marred Team India defeated them in their own backyard.
According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, several Aussie players are unhappy with head coach Justin Langer's management style, owing to his "intensity and mood swings".
However, opening up on the same, Langer denied any such claims.
Here is more.
'Langer's management style wore thin with some players'
The report stated, "Dressing-room sources say that over a gruelling summer, Langer's management style wore thin with some players, who on top of having to live in a bubble for months on end say they have become drained by his intensity and mood swings."
Langer's 'shifting emotions' on target
"Some senior players are frustrated at the atmosphere in the team being brought down by the coach's shifting emotions and what they see as too much micro-management. They say that has extended to bowlers being bombarded with statistics and instructions about where to bowl at lunch breaks including during the fourth and final Test against India at the Gabba," the report further read.
I never talk about statistics to the bowlers: Langer
Reflecting on the same, Langer refuted the claims.
"If players just want someone to tickle their stomachs all the time then I'm not doing my job," he said.
"It's actually the opposite of what happens. I never talk about statistics to the bowlers, ever. I don't go to any of the bowlers' meetings. That's what the bowlers' coach is meant to be doing."
Some players are inclining toward assistant coach Andrew McDonald
The report added that a bunch of players are in accord with assistant coach Andrew McDonald as they feel he is more approachable.
"Players believe Langer means well and respect his legacy in the sport but some have turned more and more to assistant coach Andrew McDonald for support because they increasingly don't know where they stand with the boss," it read.
Langer was miffed with a player
It is understood that Langer was miffed with a player regarding his habit of carrying a toasted sandwich in his pocket to eat on the field.
The former also had a word with the player regarding this.
"You're walking on against India, we're trying to win a Test and one of our players walks on with a toasted sandwich in his hand," Langer said.
As per contract, Langer still has 18 months left
Langer was appointed as Australia's head coach in 2018, in the aftermath of Ball Tampering scandal.
The former was involved in the resurrection of Australia, a side that was devoid of star players Steve Smith and David Warner.
However, Australia have lost two series to India (2018/19 and 2020/21) at home during this tenure.
Notably, Langer still has 18 months left in his contract.