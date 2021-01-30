The Australian camp is not in a happy state after an injury-marred Team India defeated them in their own backyard. According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, several Aussie players are unhappy with head coach Justin Langer's management style, owing to his "intensity and mood swings". However, opening up on the same, Langer denied any such claims. Here is more.

Quote 'Langer's management style wore thin with some players'

The report stated, "Dressing-room sources say that over a gruelling summer, Langer's management style wore thin with some players, who on top of having to live in a bubble for months on end say they have become drained by his intensity and mood swings."

Emotions Langer's 'shifting emotions' on target

"Some senior players are frustrated at the atmosphere in the team being brought down by the coach's shifting emotions and what they see as too much micro-management. They say that has extended to bowlers being bombarded with statistics and instructions about where to bowl at lunch breaks including during the fourth and final Test against India at the Gabba," the report further read.

Claims I never talk about statistics to the bowlers: Langer

Reflecting on the same, Langer refuted the claims. "If players just want someone to tickle their stomachs all the time then I'm not doing my job," he said. "It's actually the opposite of what happens. I never talk about statistics to the bowlers, ever. I don't go to any of the bowlers' meetings. That's what the bowlers' coach is meant to be doing."

McDonald Some players are inclining toward assistant coach Andrew McDonald

The report added that a bunch of players are in accord with assistant coach Andrew McDonald as they feel he is more approachable. "Players believe Langer means well and respect his legacy in the sport but some have turned more and more to assistant coach Andrew McDonald for support because they increasingly don't know where they stand with the boss," it read.

Discontent Langer was miffed with a player

It is understood that Langer was miffed with a player regarding his habit of carrying a toasted sandwich in his pocket to eat on the field. The former also had a word with the player regarding this. "You're walking on against India, we're trying to win a Test and one of our players walks on with a toasted sandwich in his hand," Langer said.

Langer As per contract, Langer still has 18 months left