IND vs SA, 3rd T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Oct 03, 2022, 09:54 pm 3 min read

Virat Kohli slammed an unbeaten 49 in the 2nd T20I (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Having won the series, India eye a 3-0 win over South Africa before heading Down Under for the T20 World Cup. Rampant knocks from Suryakumar Yadav (61) and KL Rahul (57) played a part as India seized a 16-run win in Guwahati. David Miller's rip-roaring hundred went in vain, but his form could benefit the Proteas in the T20 WC. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Holker Cricket Stadium in Indore will host this affair. The venue boasts an average first innings total of 201 from two outings. Interestingly, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma clocked a 43-ball 118 against Sri Lanka at this venue in 2017. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (7:00 PM IST).

H2H Here's the head-to-head record (T20Is)

Team India has a 13-8 win-loss record against the Proteas in the format (NR: 1). Most notably, the Men in Blue pocketed their maiden series win at home against SA. They lost the 2015 series 2-0, followed by a 1-1 scoreline in 2019. Even the five-match series in June earlier this year was leveled 2-2. India broke the shackles this time around.

IND vs SA India eye a clinical finish

Team India have rested KL Rahul and Virat Kohli for this duel. One could expect Shreyas Iyer to make his mark felt, given his stupendous run. SKY's scintillating form makes him a must-see player. Arshdeep Singh has been spot on in Powerplay. He needs to get back his mojo at the death. As for SA, David Miller and Quinton de Kock hold the impetus.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. SA (Probable XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.

Stats Who are the key performers?

As per ESPNcricinfo, SKY has slammed 793 T20I runs this year, averaging 41.73 (100s: 1, 50s: 6). Against India, David Miller has smacked 301 runs at 37.62 (100s: 1, 50s: 1). Versus SA, Rohit Sharma has clobbered 405 runs while averaging 31.15. Left-armer Arshdeep Singh owns 19 scalps at 19.78. Aiden Markram has scored 192 T20I runs this year, averaging 48.00.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (Option 1): Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Rilee Rossouw, David Miller (vc), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel, Aiden Markram, Deepak Chahar, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh. Fantasy XI (Option 2): Quinton de Kock, Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma (c), David Miller, Suryakumar Yadav, Axar Patel, Aiden Markram, Deepak Chahar, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh (vc).