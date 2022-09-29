Sports

Suryakumar Yadav completes 700 T20I runs in 2022, breaks records

Suryakumar Yadav completes 700 T20I runs in 2022, breaks records

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 29, 2022, 01:11 pm 3 min read

Suryakumar Yadav is the leading run-scorer in T20Is in 2022 (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Half-centuries from Suryakumar Yadav and KL Rahul helped India win the first T20I against South Africa in Thiruvananthapuram. The former slammed an unbeaten 50, his second consecutive in the format. Earlier this week, his 69-run knock in the third T20I powered India to a 2-1 series win against Australia. Suryakumar has completed 700 runs in T20I cricket this year. Here are the key stats.

Runs First batter to cross the 700-run mark in 2022 (T20Is)

Suryakumar is the leading run-scorer in 2022. He has become the first batter to have crossed the 700-run mark in the format this year. In 21 T20Is, SKY has smashed 732 runs at a remarkable average of 40.66. He has struck at a staggering 180.29 thus far. The tally includes his maiden T20I century and five fifties. SKY has hammered 45 sixes this year.

Record Most T20I runs by an Indian in a calendar year

Suryakumar now has the most T20I runs by an Indian in a calendar year. He surpassed the previous record held by Shikhar Dhawan (689 in 2018). Overall, the former is behind Mohammad Rizwan (1,326 in 2021), Babar Azam (939 in 2021), and Paul Stirling (748 in 2019). SKY could become the first Indian to score 1,000 T20I runs in a calendar year.

Information Most T20I sixes in a calendar year

SKY broke another significant record in the first T20I. He now has the most T20I sixes by a batter in a calendar year. Pakistan's Rizwan hammered 42 maximums in 2021. SKY is set to become the first-ever batter with 50 T20I sixes in a year.

Tally SKY races to 976 T20I runs

Suryakumar slammed his eight half-century in the 1st T20I against South Africa as India chased 107 with ease. He registered 50* off 33 balls (5 fours, 3 sixes). SKY now has 976 runs from 32 T20Is at an average of 39.04. He has gotten past former India batter Gautam Gambhir (932) in terms of T20I runs. Suryakumar's strike rate of 173.35 grabs eyeballs.

Century A historic T20I ton

In July, Suryakumar slammed his maiden international ton in the third T20I against England. He scored a 55-ball 117, becoming the fifth Indian batter to slam a T20I century. Later, Kohli joined him among others (Rohit Sharma, Rahul, Suresh Raina, and Deepak Hooda). SKY also became the third Indian to score a century versus England in T20Is after Rohit and Rahul.

T20 WC India's trump card for the T20 World Cup

The coveted ICC T20 World Cup is around the corner. SKY, who plays T20 as they should, could be a spectacle Down Under. He has all the shots in his arsenal. Plus, he isn't susceptible to the pace and bounce offered. Team India will bank on a batting masterclass from SKY, given his competence and form in the format.