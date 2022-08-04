Sports

Commonwealth Games, women's cricket: India beat Barbados: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Aug 04, 2022, 01:47 am 2 min read

India Women outclassed Barbados Women (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

The Indian women's cricket team beat Barbados Women in a crucial Group A match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. With this win, India Women have qualified for the semis of the 2022 CWG. India posted 162/4 in 20 overs with Jemimah Rodrigues scoring a well-tuned 56*. Barbados Women were rocked early on and that saw them falter in the clash (62/8). Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

India Women lost Smriti Mandhana early on before Shafali Verma and Jemimah added a fifty-plus stand. India Women were soon reduced to 92/4 before Jemimah and Deepti Sharma added valuable runs to help the side get past 160. Shakera Selman was pick of the bowlers for Barbados Women (1/20). In response, Barbados Women lost wickets upfront to be out of the chase.

Batting Key numbers for the Indian batters

Shafali scored a crucial 26-ball 43 for India at the top. She slammed seven fours and a six. Shafali has raced to 860 runs at 25.29. Jemimah slammed a 46-ball 56*, hitting six fours and a six. Jemimah has raced to 1,196 runs in T20Is at 28.47. She slammed her seventh T20I fifty. Deepti scored a 34* runs, hitting two fours and a six.

Do you know? Renuka and Radha attain these feats

Renuka Singh managed 4/10 from her four overs. In nine matches, she has raced to 12 scalps at 14.66. This is now her best T20I figures and her second four-wicket haul. Radha Yadav (1/10) has raced to 59 T20I scalps at 18.40.