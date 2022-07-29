Sports

Cheteshwar Pujara becomes second-highest scorer in County Division Two 2022

Written by V Shashank Jul 29, 2022, 03:28 pm 3 min read

Pujara has raced past 1,000 runs in the ongoing County Division Two (Source: Twitter/@Cheteshwar1)

Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara extended his herculean run of form in the County Championship Division Two underway. Pujara, who is the stand-in skipper for Sussex, managed 49 and 46* in the concluded match against Nottinghamshire. With that, Pujara has breached the 1,000-run mark in the tournament. The 34-year-old also has the second-most runs to his name. We decode his stats.

Match Sussex succumb to a 256-run drubbing against Nottinghamshire

Sussex conceded 240 after opting to bowl. Steven Mullaney's 70 was followed by a pivotal contribution from Australia's James Pattinson (39). The visitors were folded on 143 which comprised a valiant 49 from Pujara. Haseeb Hameed (94) then guided Nottinghamshire to 301. Chasing 399, Sussex were bundled out on 142, with Pujara being unscathed throughout the innings (46*).

Context Why does this story matter?

County cricket revived a down-and-out Pujara's cricketing career after he was dropped post a poor run in the South Africa Test series.

He has played with a positive mindset ever since.

And, the results are a testimony to the same.

With three matches remaining, Pujara will be determined to finish the season on a high.

Runs Second-highest run-getter in County Division Two

Pujara (1,094) is second only to Glamorgan's Sam Northeast (1,127) in terms of leading run-getters in the County Division Two underway. The latter had slammed 410* against Leicestershire last week. Notably, Pujara is among the five batters to amass over 1,000 runs in the tournament. Derbyshire's Shan Masood (1,074) and Wayne Madsen (1,037), and Nottinghamshire's Ben Duckett (1,012) are the others on this list.

Performance Runs galore for Pujara!

Averaging a phenomenal 109.40, Pujara has smacked 1,094 runs across 13 innings. He has slammed five hundreds, including 3 double-tons, which is the most by a batter in the ongoing tournament. He also has the joint-second-most fours alongside Nottinghamshire's Haseeb (135). His scores in the tournament read as 6, 201*, 109, 12, 203, 16, 170*, 3, 46, 231, 2, 49, and 46*.

Feat Pujara scripted history at Lord's for Sussex

A few weeks back, Pujara became the first Sussex batter to make a double-century against Middlesex at Lord's (231). Notably, the last Sussex batter to achieve 200 on this ground was Colonel HH Shri Sir Ranjitsinhji Vibhaji II while playing against the MCC 125 years ago. He also helped Sussex (523/10) get past their previous best score at Lord's of 522 set in 2005.

Double hundreds 16 double-tons for Pujara in FC cricket

Pujara has registered 16 double-centuries in First-class cricket. It is the most by an Asian cricketer. Sri Lankan legend, Kumar Sangakkara, follows suit with 13 double-centuries in this format. Notably, Pujara has the most double-centuries among active cricketers. He is behind only eight batters with the most double-hundreds in FC cricket. Aussie legend Donald Bradman (37) tops the chart in this regard.