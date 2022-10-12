Sports

T20I Tri-Series, New Zealand crush Bangladesh: Key stats

Written by Gaurav Tripathi Oct 12, 2022

Adam Milne starred for NZ with the ball (Source:Twitter/@ICC)

New Zealand have secured a final berth in the ongoing T20I Tri-series by defeating Bangladesh by 48 runs. Chasing 209, Bangladesh lost wickets regularly. Although Shakib Al Hasan batted valiantly, he didn't get much support. Devon Conway and Glenn Phillips starred for NZ with the bat. Adam Milne was the pick of NZ bowlers, recording figures of 3/24. NZ will meet Pakistan in the final.

Match summary How did the match pan out?

New Zealand posted 208/5 in their 20 overs after being asked to bat first in Christchurch. While Conway and Phillips smashed half-centuries, Finn Allen and Martin Guptill chipped in with handy 30s. Mohammad Saifuddin and Ebadot Hossain took two wickets apiece for Bangladesh. In reply, Bangladesh were restricted to 160/7, thanks to some disciplined bowling from the hosts. Shakib's 44-ball 70 went in vain.

Conway Devon Conway continues to shine

The in-form opener scored 64 off just 40 balls (4s: 5, 6s: 3). Having amassed 219 runs in four games, Conway continues to lead the run-scoring chart in the series. So far, he has scored 325 runs in seven T20Is this year. His average (65) is only second to Matthew Wade (66) among batters with at least 250 T20I runs in 2022 (full member).

Do you know? Devon Conway's stellar consistency

Conway has so far scored 927 runs in 27 T20Is (strike rate: 135.52). His average of 54.52 is the highest for any batter with at least 900 runs in T20Is. Only Mohammad Rizwan (52.37) and Virat Kohli (50.84) have 50-plus averages in this category.

Phillips Glenn Phillips's fiery knock

Phillips brought up his half-century off 19 balls in the game, joint-third-fastest for NZ in T20Is. He shares the feat with Guptill, who has two 19-ball fifties in the format. Colin Munro, having achieved the feat in 14 balls once and 18 balls twice, and Finn Allen (18) are above Phillips. Phillips scored 60 off 24 balls in the game (4s: 2, 6s:5).

Guptill Martin Guptill bats at number three

Guptill, who came out to bat at number three, played only his 19th T20I as a non-opener. The veteran scored 34 off 27 balls in the game (4s: 2, 6s: 5). He has overall played 122 games in the format, scoring 3531 runs. As a non-opener in the format, Guptill has 361 runs with his highest score (45*) coming against Ireland back in 2009.

Southee Tim Southee unlocks another feat

Tim Southee, who was leading in Williamson's absence, now has 31 wickets in 21 T20Is as a skipper, most for a pacer (full members). He went past Lasith Malinga and Stuart Broad, who have 30 scalps apiece in the format as captains. Southee led Blackcaps for the first time in T20Is in 2017. NZ have so far recorded 13 wins in T20Is under skipper Southee.

Shakib Shakib Al Hasan makes his bat talk

Shakib recorded his joint-second-highest score in T20Is, 70 off 44 balls. His knock was laced with eight boundaries and one six. His highest score (84) was recorded against Pakistan in 2012. Overall, Shakib has 11 half-centuries in the format. He scored his second fifty in T20Is this year. With the ball, however, he has just five wickets in nine T20Is in 2022.

Bangladesh’s struggles Bangladesh's horrendous year continues

The Bangla Tigers are yet to win a game in the ongoing series and their hopes of qualifying for the finals are officially over. So far, the team has lost 10 of their 15 T20Is this year while winning just four. One of their games got abandoned. Every other full-member team has more victories in the format this year.