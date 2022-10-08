Sports

Babar Azam slams his 28th T20I fifty: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Oct 08, 2022, 03:43 pm 2 min read

Babar Azam smashed a match-winning fifty (Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam smashed a match-winning fifty in the T20I Tri-Series versus New Zealand on Saturday. Batting first the Kiwis posted 147/8 in 20 overs at the Hagley Oval. In response, Pakistan chased down the target with four wickets to spare (149/4). Babar slammed his 28th fifty, remaining unbeaten on 79. Here are the key stats.

Babar Babar creams the hosts, brings up his 28th half-century

Babar, who managed a poor 25-ball 22 in the last game, raced to 26 off 14 deliveries within four overs. He was dropped on a sitter by Glenn Phillips, a move that proved costly for the hosts. The prolific batter went to club a 53-ball 79* studded with 11 fours. It's his 28th half-century in the format. He now owns 3,140 runs at 44.22.

Information Babar's numbers versus NZ

In 8 matches versus New Zealand, Babar has racked up 323 runs at 53.83. He slammed his third half-century versus the Kiwis. He has scored 188 runs away (home of opposition) at a splendid average of 94.00.

NZ vs PAK How did the match pan out?

Opting to bat, NZ lost Finn Allen after a brisk start before Kane Williamson and Devon Conway joined hands. The pair added 61 runs before the latter departed. NZ's momentum took a beating thereafter, but Chapman helped them reach a modest total. Chasing 149, Babar was off to a flying start and later found Shadab Khan (34) to lay the winning foundation (149/4).