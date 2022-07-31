Sports

New Zealand beat Scotland in lone ODI: Key stats

New Zealand beat Scotland in lone ODI: Key stats

Written by V Shashank Jul 31, 2022, 11:26 pm 4 min read

Finn Allen registered his second ODI fifty (Source: Twitter/@BLACKCAPS)

New Zealand trounced Scotland by seven wickets in the one-off ODI in Edinburgh on Sunday. The visitors rode on the brilliance from centurion Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell to pocket the 307-run chase. Earlier in the day, Michael Leask (85) and Matthew Cross (53) came up with substantial knocks, uplifting Scotland from a spot of bother. Here are the key stats.

Match How did the match pan out?

Batting first, Scotland racked up a daunting 306 with two balls to spare. They fumbled their way in the first 25 overs post which their middle order rose to the occasion. Handy contributions from Mark Watt (31) and Safyaan Sharif (28) edged the hosts past 300. For NZ, Michael Bracewell snatched three wickets. The visitors stitched pivotal stands throughout to wind up the chase.

Fifty Second ODI fifty for Allen

23-year-old Allen has shown a lot of promise, even though he's quite early in his international career. In the 12th over, the right-hander smacked three fours off spinner Chris Greaves to inch closer to his fifty. He struck a four toward fine leg to clock his second half-century. Allen hit nine fours in his 48-ball 50. He now has 149 ODI runs at 37.25.

Performance Guptill falls short of his 39th ODI fifty

Guptill scored in tandem alongside Allen. The right-hander managed runs at a healthy rate thereby dishing out a 53-ball 47. He also added a 73-run stand for the opening wicket. Guptill slammed six fours before being out LBW by Leask in 22nd over. He has raced to 7,254 ODI runs at 42.42. Notably, Guptill has eclipsed Pakistan's Younis Khan's ODI run-tally (7,249).

Bowlers A mixed day at work for Kiwi bowlers

Lockie Ferguson was belted for the bulk of the duration but managed two wickets in the last five overs (2/77). He now has 73 ODI scalps at 26.34. Jacob Duffy claimed two wickets, while Bracewell snared 3/43 in 10 overs. Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell broke the 92-run stand between Leask and Cross, pocketing the latter's wicket in the 37th over.

Knock Leask slams career-best knock in one-dayers

Batting at number 7, Leask forged an ODI-cum-T20 knock to get his team past 260. He hammered a 55-ball 85 laced with nine fours and four sixes. The right-hander clocked only his sixth fifty in ODI cricket. Notably, it's his highest score in the format. Later, he shared a crucial 63-run stand alongside Mark Watt. He now has 777 runs at 23.54 (SR: 113.92).

Performance Eighth ODI fifty for Cross

Cross came to Scotland's rescue in the 17th over, with the score reading 73/3 in 16.4 overs. He slapped three fours off Mitchell Santner in the 30th over. Sometime later, he pulled one straight to square leg thereby reaching his eighth fifty in one-dayers. He added 92 runs alongside Leask for the sixth wicket. Cross' knock has raced him to 1,519 runs at 23.36.

Information Scotland batter a record total!

From being 107/5 at one stage, Scotland rallied themselves to 306. It's their highest score against the Kiwis in 50-overs cricket. They bettered their previous best (142), which they recorded in 2015. Interestingly, Scotland have lost all four ODIs against New Zealand to date.

Duo Chapman, Mitchell attain these numbers

Mark Chapman hoarded a 75-ball 101*, fetching six fours and seven sixes. It was a knock of substance from the middle-order batter, as he clocked his second ton on the format. He has raced to 262 runs, averaging a superb 52.40. Mitchell, who last played an ODI in 2021, clobbered a 62-ball 74* on his return, hitting eight fours and a six.

Information Chapman-Mitchell stitch a monumental stand

The duo added an unbeaten 175*-run partnership among themselves. As per ESPNcricinfo, it is the sixth-highest partnership for the fourth wicket by a Kiwi duo in one-dayers. They bettered the the168-run stand held by Lee Germon and Chris Harris against Australia in 1996.