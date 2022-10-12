Sports

T20 World Cup: Jansen replaces injured Pretorius in SA's squad

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 12, 2022, 02:42 pm 2 min read

Jansen featured in the third ODI against India

Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen has replaced all-rounder Dwaine Pretorius in South Africa's 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup. Pretorius missed the concluded ODI series against India after he sustained a fracture in his left thumb during the third T20I. Notably, South Africa called up Jansen as his replacement in the ODI series too. Here are further details.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) chief medical officer Dr Shuaib Manjra stated that the injury of Pretorius demands surgery.

"The nature of the injury requires surgical intervention," said Manjra as per ESPNcricinfo.

He added "normal rehabilitation procedures will be followed" to ensure the all-rounder's speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Jansen was one of the three reserves for the T20 World Cup with Andile Phehlukwayo and Bjorn Fortuin.

Member Pretorius was a vital part of SA's white-ball squads

Pretorius' injury is indeed untimely as his attributes and skills make him an asset in the T20 format. Moreover, he has been in sublime form this year. Across all T20s in 2022, the 33-year-old has scored 408 runs in 33 games at an average of 28.75. The right-arm pacer has also taken 33 wickets with his economy rate being 9.08.

South Africa squad for T20 WC: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.