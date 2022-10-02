Sports

IND vs SA: Shikhar Dhawan to lead in ODI series

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 02, 2022, 06:17 pm 2 min read

Shikhar Dhawan is set to lead India in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa at home. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a second-string Indian squad for the series. Notably, Shreyas Iyer will be Dhawan's deputy. Wicket-keepers Ishan Kishan and Sanju Samson have earned call-ups, while left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav also made the cut.

India's squad for SA ODI series: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, pacer Mukesh Kumar, and batter Rajat Patidar have earned maiden call-ups to the ODI side. Bishnoi has been in the scheme of things as far as T20I cricket is concerned. He has represented India in 10 T20Is so far. Mukesh has fared well for Bengal in First-Class cricket lately. Patidar recently featured for India A against New Zealand A.

Team India's marquee players, which featured in the T20I leg, will miss the ODI series. The Men in Blue, led by Rohit Sharma, will leave for Australia on October 5. They will set a two-week training camp at the WACA, Perth, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup. India will play their opening game against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23.