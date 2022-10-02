Sports

Irani Cup, Day 2: Saurashtra trail by 227 runs

Irani Cup, Day 2: Saurashtra trail by 227 runs

Written by Parth Dhall Oct 02, 2022, 05:42 pm 1 min read

Chetan Sakariya took a five-wicket haul (Source: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic)

Rest of India gained a massive lead over Saurashtra on Day 2 of the ongoing Irani Cup at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot. The ROI innings folded on 377 after Saurashtra managed just 98 on the opening day. Centurion Sarfaraz Khan couldn't carry the momentum, while Saurabh Kumar slammed a half-century. Meanwhile, Saurashtra finished on 49/2 at stumps.

Day 2 How did Day 2 pan out?

Rest of India resumed from their overnight score of 205/3. They lost skipper Hanuma Vihari (82) in the 63rd over, and Sarfaraz (138) followed him soon. Jayant Yadav (37) and Saurabh Kumar (55) then fueled ROI's innings with brisk knocks. ROI were folded for 374, with Chetan Sakariya taking a five-wicket haul. Saurashtra lost both their openers before stumps.

Do you know? Ranji champions and Rest of India clash in Irani Cup

The latest Ranji champions and the Rest of India feature in the Irani Cup. Although Madhya Pradesh won the Ranji Trophy this year, Saurashtra are playing the one-off match. The match was scheduled for March 2020 but got postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.