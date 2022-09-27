Sports

PAK vs ENG, 5th T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Sep 27, 2022, 08:59 pm 3 min read

Pakistan have a 8-16 win-loss record against England (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

With the seven-match series leveled 2-2, Pakistan will eye a lead over England in Wednesday's coveted affair in Karachi. The hosts pulled a fascinating three-run win in the last outing, thanks to seamers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr's heroics. England's batting attack looked lackluster in the last game. They need an improved show else it's a lost cause. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The National Stadium in Karachi will host this fixture. Anything around 175-185 would be a competitive total here, given the high-scoring encounters in the series underway. In fact, the teams batting first have won seven of 11 T20Is played here. Pacers will be more influential than spinners. The match can be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app (8:00 PM IST).

Information Here's the head-to-head record (T20Is)

England own a 16-8 win-loss record against Pakistan in T20Is (NR: 1), including a 2-1 win at home in 2021, after losing the first outing by 31 runs. The 2020 series was drawn 1-1, with England and Pakistan winning the second and third T20Is respectively.

Mohammad Rizwan looked ferocious as he clubbed the third fifty of the series in the previous fixture. Babar Azam can be a handful if it's his day. Bowling-wise, the onus rests on Haris Rauf, who has feasted six scalps so far. For England, Ben Duckett and Harry Brook have had consistent returns with the willow. An Alex Hales show is much needed.

Buttler Will Buttler feature in the fifth T20I?

England white-ball captain Jos Buttler missed the first four T20Is in Pakistan due to a calf injury. All-rounder Moeen Ali has been leading England in Buttler's absence. England limited-overs coach Matthew Mott indicated that Buttler will not be considered for selection in the fifth T20I too. Mott said England don't want to risk Buttler ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

Pakistan (probable XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr. England (probable XI): Alex Hales, Philip Salt (wk), Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (c), David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Middle-order batter Harry Brook has bashed 253 runs at 42.16, including a 35-ball 81* in the third T20I. Left-armer Reece Topley has pocketed 17 scalps at 29.64. Opener Mohammad Rizwan has clobbered 2,195 T20I runs. He averages 53.53 (100s: 1, 50s: 19). Babar Azam has hammered 2,939 runs, averaging 43.22 (100s: 2, 50s: 26). Right-armer Haris Rauf owns 56 scalps at 23.58.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Mohammad Rizwan (c), Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook (vc), Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Reece Topley, Haris Rauf. Fantasy XI (option 2): Mohammad Rizwan (vc), Alex Hales, Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, David Willey, Reece Topley (vc), Haris Rauf.