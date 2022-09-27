Sports

Jhulan Goswami retires as fifth-ranked bowler in ICC ODI Rankings

Written by V Shashank Sep 27, 2022, 06:26 pm 3 min read

Jhulan Gowami grabbed two wickets in her final international game (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

Jhulan Goswami bid adieu to international cricket in the third ODI against England on Saturday. The veteran seamer claimed 2/30, including a wicket of Kate Cross in the final over of her international career. She was instrumental in India Women's 16-run win at Lord's. Goswami, who garnered three wickets in the series, concluded as the fifth-ranked bowler in the latest ICC ODI Rankings.

Rankings Goswami retires as the fifth-ranked bowler (ODIs)

English spinner Sophie Ecclestone (739) stays atop, having picked three wickets against INDW. Jess Jonassen (725), Megan Schutt (722), Shabnim Ismail (722), and lately-retired Goswami (698) follow suit Hayley Matthews (671), who gained five wickets against New Zealand, is seated sixth. Cross (657) trails her, having snared seven wickets versus India. Ayabonga Khaka (634), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (617), and Marizanne Kapp (598) are next.

Context Why does this story matter?

Goswami ended her international career as one of the all-time greats in Women's cricket.

In a career spanning over two decades, Goswami won the ICC Women's Cricketer of the Year in 2007 before captaining India Women in 2008-11.

The Chakdaha Express enjoyed a fitting farewell as India Women claimed their first ODI series win in England in 23 years.

Career Goswami featured in over 280 internationals

Goswami played 12 Test matches for India Women and picked 44 wickets at 17.36. She snapped up three five-wicket hauls with the best match haul of 10/78. In 204 Women's ODIs, she took 255 scalps at 22.04. She managed two five-wicket hauls, with the best of 6/31. Goswami, who debuted in WT20Is in 2006, claimed 56 scalps at 21.94.

Wickets Only woman with over 200 ODI wickets

Goswami bowed out as the leading wicket-taker in Women's ODIs (255). Most notably, the right-arm seamer finished as the only woman to have taken over 200 wickets in the format. South Africa's Shabnim Ismail follows Goswami with 191 ODI wickets. Among active Indian women, Ekta Bisht is second to Goswami in terms of ODI wickets (98).

WC Highest wicket-taker in Women's World Cup

Goswami claimed seven wickets in the 2022 Women's World Cup. She usurped Australia's Lyn Fullston (39) to become the highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament. She has pocketed 43 scalps at 21.74. She has two four-fers to her name, with the best figures of 4/16. It was during the tournament Goswami became the first cricketer to breach the 250-wicket mark in WODIs.

Feats A look at her noteworthy feats

Goswami is the only Indian cricketer with over 1,000 runs (1,228) and 100-plus wickets in WODIs. Overall, she is only the 11th woman cricketer to attain the feat in the format. Goswami is one of six cricketers and the only Indian with a minimum of 1,000 runs, 50 wickets, and 50 catches in WODIs.

Records Astonishing records held by Goswami

Goswami has bowled a record 10,005 deliveries in her ODI career. Notably, no other bowler has even registered 7,000 deliveries in WODIs. England's Katherine Brunt (6,847) and West Indies' Anisa Mohammed (6,252) are the next two in line. Goswami also tops the chart for taking most wickets through LBW (56) and being caught by wicket-keeper (40).

Do you know? A unique record for Jhulan

As per ESPNcricinfo, Goswami first breached the Top 10 Rankings for bowlers on April 1, 2005. She didn't drop out of the list since.