BCCI to hold IPL 2023 auction in mid-December: Details here

IPL 2023 auction is likely to be held in mid-December (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

As per recent developments, the BCCI intends to hold the auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in mid-December this year. According to a report on Cricbuzz, December 16 has been set as the tentative date for the same. It will be a mini-auction, with the salary purse being Rs. 95 crore, five crore more than the 2022 mega auction. Here's more.

Details Key details regarding the IPL 2023 auction

As per Cricbuzz, the tentative schedule has been discussed among the franchises by the BCCI/IPL authorities in an "informal manner". Dates for IPL 2023 aren't known as of yet, but the tourney is likely to commence in the last week of March in the recently disclosed home and away format. Meanwhile, the auction venue hasn't been finalized.

Reserves Franchises to hold Rs 5 crore in reserves

The salary purse for this year's auction will hold an additional 5 crore from last year. This means each franchise will have a minimum of Rs. 5 crore to start with. The purse can increase if the franchise decides to release or trade its players. The trade/transfer window will be open a week before the auction and re-open after it.

Trade CSK refute Jadeja's transfer rumors

CSK have refuted all the rumors surrounding Ravindra Jadeja's trade with Gujarat Titans or Delhi Capitals. Jadeja's transfer rumors started making the rounds after his alleged fall-out with CSK management since IPL 2022. He handed back the captaincy to MS Dhoni at the midway mark. Meanwhile, all-rounder Rahul Tewatia and spinner R Sai Kishore have got trade requests but GT have declined the offers.

2023 IPL 2023: Home and away format to return

The original "home and away" format of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to return in the 2023 season. According to a report in The Times of India, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has informed the board's state units about the same. The tournament has been held only at select venues since the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information Ganguly gave a note to the state units

"The next season of men's IPL will also go back to the home and away format, with all 10 teams playing their home matches at their designated venues," read Ganguly's note that was passed on to the state units.

Format Here's how the home and away format worked

Before 2020 (pandemic), all eight existing teams had their designated home grounds. Each team had seven home and as many away games during the IPL season. However, UAE hosted the 2020 edition as India struggled with the COVID-19 outbreak. In 2021, the tournament was held across Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and Chennai. Meanwhile, Mumbai and Pune hosted the 2022 season (playoffs in Kolkata and Ahmedabad).

WIPL What about the Women's IPL?

Ganguly also stated that the much-awaited Women's IPL is expected to kick off early next year. It was earlier reported that the BCCI has narrowed down a window for the maiden edition (March 2023). Fans have been clamoring for a power-packed women's T20 league since India Women's resurgence over the last few years. The BCCI will discuss the matter at the AGM next month