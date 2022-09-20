Sports

New Zealand announce squad for 2022 T20 World Cup

New Zealand, on Tuesday, announced a 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Notably, Kane Williamson will be leading the Kiwis for the third time in the T20 event. Trent Boult and James Neesham, who recently declined the NZ central contract, have been considered. The likes of Lockie Ferguson, Michael Bracewell, and Finn Allen have been added as well. Here's more.

New Zealand's squad: Kane Williamson (captain), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

Ferguson, Bracewell, and Allen found a calling for the tournament. They replace Kyle Jamieson, Todd Astle, and Tim Seifert, respectively, from the 2021 edition. Speedster Ferguson has clipped seven T20I scalps this year, averaging 18.71. Bracewell averages over 40.00 in both ODIs and T20Is since his debut earlier this year. Allen has been a prolific run-getter, having struck a T20I ton against Scotland.

A few days back, all-rounder Neesham announced his decision of declining the New Zealand central contract owing to commitments across the globe. He joined seamer Boult, who opted out of the same last month after wanting to spend more time with the family and partake in T20 leagues around the world. The duo's addition bolsters the Kiwi squad for the tourney.

New Zealand have arguably the most lethal pace attack on offer for the forthcoming T20 WC. Boult will be joined by veteran seamer Tim Southee and Ferguson. Right-armer Adam Milne, who missed the European tour due to Achilles' problem, will be raring to set the stage ablaze alongside the aforementioned trio. Ish Sodhi will spearhead the spin department that includes Mitchell Santner and Bracewell.

Despite the flair and match-winning ability, Martin Guptill is going through a torrid run with the willow. The right-armer averages a meek 22.00 across nine T20Is played this year. Guptill, who will feature in his seventh T20 World Cup, needs to gain form in the upcoming Tri-Series at home. The same applies to Williamson, who hasn't played many T20Is in 2022.

Middle-order batter Glenn Phillips has looked in an ominous touch, averaging 53.16 and striking at 145.00 in T20Is played this year. He has battered 319 runs with three fifties, including a rip-roaring 41-ball 76 against the Windies in Sabina Park. He is likely to play a central role with the willow in NZ's scheme of things for the T20 WC.

The Kiwis will host Bangladesh and Pakistan in a T20I Tri-Series set to take place between October 7-14. The hosts will field the same squad for the upcoming duels. Williamson's men would look to build impetus for the T20 WC, commencing on October 16.