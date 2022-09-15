Sports

IPL: MI set to name Mark Boucher as head coach

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 15, 2022, 02:09 pm 2 min read

According to ESPNcricinfo, Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to appoint Mark Boucher as their head coach. The former South African wicket-keeper will replace Mahela Jayawardene, who resigned from the post earlier. MI have elevated Jayawardene's role to their head of performance. Boucher recently announced that he will step down as South Africa's head coach after the ICC T20 World Cup.

Reports Katich will serve at MI Cape Town

It was earlier reported that Boucher will become the head coach of MI Cape Town in the South Africa T20 League. However, the franchise has announced that Australia's Simon Katich will be at the helm. Former South African batter Hashim Amla will assist Katich as the batting coach. While James Pamment will continue as fielding coach, Robin Peterson will be the General Manager.

Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the IPL. The coaching staff has been a major contributor to their success. Jayawardene, who joined MI as head coach in 2017, has guided them to three IPL titles. He is the second-most successful IPL coach after Stephen Fleming. Boucher would want to follow in the footsteps of the former Sri Lanka captain.

Coach Boucher is currently with South Africa cricket team

As stated, Boucher will step down as the the head coach of South Africa cricket team following the T20 World Cup. As per a statement from Cricket South Africa (CSA), Boucher has decided to "pursue other opportunities in line with his future career". A report in Cricbuzz suggested that Boucher is aligned with a couple of IPL franchises for a similar role.

Information Boucher's SA contract was supposed to expire after 2023 WC

Boucher's contract was supposed to expire after the 2023 50-over World Cup. Now, his last bilateral assignment with the Proteas will be the white-ball tour of India, starting September 28. He will also be with the team in the T20 World Cup before quitting.

SA How did SA fare under coach Boucher?

Boucher, the former South Africa wicket-keeper, became their head coach in December 2019. The Proteas won 11 Test wins in his charge, including a 2-1 series win against India at home earlier this year. South Africa are currently ranked second in the ICC World Test Championship table. SA also won 12 ODIs and 23 T20Is with Boucher at the helm.