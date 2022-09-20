Sports

PAK vs ENG, 1st T20I: Preview, stats, and records

Written by V Shashank Sep 20, 2022, 12:51 pm 3 min read

Pakistan have a 6-14 win-loss record against England in T20Is(Source: Twitter/@TheRealPCB)

Pakistan will host England for a seven-match T20I series, starting September 20. The Babar Azam led-side will look to fend off the demons from the Asia Cup final defeat. As for England, it's their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years. They need to gather momentum for the T20 World Cup, which is less than a month away in Australia. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The National Stadium in Karachi will hold this affair. Sides batting first have won five of seven T20Is played here. Notably, the average first innings total at this venue is 191. Batters should look to fire from the word go. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Sony LIV app (8:00 PM IST).

Information England have a considerable advantage over Pakistan (T20Is)

England own a 14-6 win-loss record against Pakistan in T20Is (NR: 1), including a 2-1 win at home in 2021, after losing the first outing by 31 runs. The 2020 series was drawn 1-1, with England and Pakistan winning the second and third T20Is respectively.

PAK vs ENG A nerve-wracking contest awaits the cricketing fraternity

Pakistan have an able bowling line-up. Pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah can force early breakthroughs. Shadab Khan's spin prowess is second to none. As for the batters, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan need to exploit the powerplay else it's a lost cause. England's batting line-up is bolstered with Alex Hales' addition. Tall left-armer Reece Topley has enough variations to trouble the hosts.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

England (Probable XI): Philip Salt, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali (captain), Ben Duckett (wicket-keeper), Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson/David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. Pakistan (Probable XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Babar Azam (captain), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain.

Duo Babar, Rizwan can clock these feats in the series

Babar has hammered 2,754 T20I runs at 42.36. He is 246 short of attaining 3,000 runs in the format. He will be the first Pakistani batter and fifth overall, behind Rohit Sharma (3,620), Virat Kohli (3,584), Martin Guptill (3,497), and Paul Stirling (3,011). Rizwan has clobbered 1,943 runs at 51.13. He can breach the 2,000-run mark for Pakistan.

Bowlers Pakistani bowlers can script these records

Shadab has claimed 81 T20I scalps while averaging 21.03. He can pip the likes of Mohammad Nabi and Yuzvendra Chahal (83 each), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (84), Umar Gul, and Saeed Ajmal (85 each) in the overall tally. Rauf has affected 50 dismissals at 23.94. He can trump Swann and Thisara Perera (51 each), and mystery-spinner Sunil Narine (52) among leading wicket-takers in T20Is.

Duo Hales, Rashid can accomplish these feats

Hales, who replaced an injured Jonny Bairstow for the Pakistan tour and the T20 World Cup, will make an international return after three years. He has tonked 1,644 runs in T20Is, averaging 31.01. He can steer past the tallies of AB de Villiers (1,672), Umar Akmal (1,690), and Colin Munro (1,724). Rashid has snapped up 83 T20I wickets and can equal Chris Jordan (90).

Information Malan eyes 1,500-run mark

T20I specialist Malan has battered 1,411 runs at 39.19. The southpaw is 89 short of 1,500 runs in T20I cricket. He can breeze past the tallies of Shahid Afridi (1,416), Evin Lewis (1,423), Shane Watson (1,462), and Mahela Jayawardene (1,493).