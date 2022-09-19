Sports

IND vs AUS, 1st T20I: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Sep 19, 2022, 08:39 pm 4 min read

India have a 13-9 win-loss record against Australia in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

After a disappointing campaign in Asia Cup, India will host a sturdy-looking Australia in a three-match T20I series, starting September 20. The return of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel bolsters India's pace attack. Virat Kohli will look to extend his rich vein of form. Meanwhile, T20 sensation Tim David could make his debut for Australia in the format. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali will host this fixture. It's a high-scoring ground, with 177 as the average first innings total. Chasing sides have won three of the five T20Is played here. Dew is likely to aid the batters later on. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (7:30 PM IST).

H2H Here's the head-to-head record

India and Australia last engaged in a T20I series in December 2020. The Men in Blue clinched a 2-1 win. India won the one-off T20I against Australia at home in 2007 and 2013. The 2017 home series was drawn, while Australia triumphed 2-0 in 2019, winning in Visakhapatnam and Bengaluru. Overall, India have a win-loss record of 13-9 against Australia in T20Is (NR: 1).

IND vs AUS A battle of the heavyweights

India's scoring onus lies on the duo of Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul. Virat Kohli looks in ominous touch and holds impetus alongside ace T20 campaigner Suryakumar Yadav. Seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar's initial spell must be dealt with care. Meanwhile, the reigning world champions need a flying start from Aaron Finch and Matthew Wade. Hard-hitters Glenn Maxwell and Tim David are must-sees in the middle-order.

Probable XI A look at the Probable XI of both sides

Australia (Probable XI): Aaron Finch (captain), Matthew Wade (wicket-keeper), Steven Smith, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Daniel Sams, Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. India (Probable XI): Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

Runs Kohli averages 59.83 against Australia (T20Is)

Run Machine Kohli has slammed the most runs in India-Australia duels. He has clobbered 718 runs at 59.83, striking seven fifties. Finch (440), Maxwell (431), and Shikhar Dhawan (347) trail in order. Kohli is also the highest run-getter in a series, having smacked 199 runs at 199.00 in 2016. Maxwell follows suit, with 169 runs at 169.00.

Duo Finch, Maxwell can achieve these records

Finch has slammed 2,855 runs at 35.24. He is 145 short of attaining 3,000 T20I runs. He will be the first Aussie cricketer and fifth overall to clock this feat, besides Rohit Sharma (3,620), Kohli (3,584), Martin Guptill (3,497), and Paul Stirling (3,011). Maxwell has struck 2,017 T20I runs, striking at 153.38. He can surpass Shakib Al Hasan (2,045) and Kane Williamson (2,096).

Wickets Bumrah sits atop the bowling charts

Bumrah is the highest wicket-taker in India-Australia T20Is. The T20 specialist has clipped 15 wickets at 20.13. Aussie legend Shane Watson and ace Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin follow with 10 scalps each. Leg-spinner Zampa has clipped nine wickets at 22.44. Also, Bumrah is the joint-highest wicket-taker in a series alongside left-armer T Natarajan (6).

Information Aussie bowlers can clock these numbers

Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar has claimed 47 T20I scalps at 22.29. He can reach the 50-wicket mark. Right-arm seamer Josh Hazlewood has snapped up 46 wickets at 18.02. He too can attain the 50-wicket milestone in the series.

Records Other notable records that can be scritped

Bhuvneshwar is India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is. So far, the veteran has claimed 84 scalps at 21.73. Meanwhile, ace leg-spinner Chahal holds 83 wickets, averaging 24.32. The duo can surpass Pakistan's Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal, who own 85 wickets each. Rahul has slammed 1,963 runs in the format, striking at 140.91. He is 37 short of accomplishing 2,000 runs in T20Is.

Fantasy Cricket Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

