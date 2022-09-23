Sports

Duleep Trophy final, Day 3: Yashasvi's double-ton powers West Zone

Written by Parth Dhall Sep 23, 2022, 04:59 pm 2 min read

Yashasvi Jaiswal returned unbeaten on 209 (Source: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic)

A magnificent century from Yashasvi Jaiswal helped West Zone claim a massive lead against South Zone in the ongoing Duleep Trophy final at the SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore. Shreyas Iyer slammed an impressive 71 (113). South Zone were bundled out for 327 in the morning session. Earlier, West Zone racked up 270 in the first innings. WZ (376/3) now lead by 319 runs.

Day 3 How did Day 3 pan out?

Hanuma Vihari-led South Zone resumed from their overnight score of 318/7. Chintan Gaja and Atit Sheth got rid of their tail early on. West Zone openers Yashasvi and Priyank Panchal shared a century stand thereafter. The former raced to his double-century in the final session. Skipper Ajnikya Rahane managed 15, while Iyer departed for 71. Yashasvi (209*) and Sarfaraz Khan (30*) returned unbeaten.

Double-century A historic double-ton by Yashasvi

Yashasvi raced to his double-century off just 235 balls. He has become the youngest player to score a double-ton in the final of a First-Class tournament (20 years, 269 days). Earlier, he became the fourth-youngest centurion in the Duleep Trophy final after Prithvi Shaw (2017/18), Ravi Shastri (1981/82), and Rahane (2008/09). Notably, Yashasvi slammed a double-century in the quarter-final too.

Feats Yashasvi slammed 209* off 244 balls

Yashasvi showed no mercy as he raced to a 244-ball 209*, belting 23 fours and three sixes. The southpaw notched his second double-hundred in FC cricket. He already owns a double ton in List A cricket, having slammed a 154-ball 203 deliveries as a 17-year-old against Jharkhand in 2019. He remains the youngest Indian cricketer to slam a double ton in List A cricket.

Information Yashasvi averages 110.25 in Duleep Trophy 2022

Jaiswal is leading the runs tally of the 2022 Duleep Trophy by a distance. He has racked up 441 runs from five innings at an astronomical average of 110.25. Prithvi Shaw is a distant second with 315 runs from two matches.

Bowlers What about others?

Day 3 clearly belonged to West Zone, especially Yashasvi. The South Zone bowlers toiled to produce regular breakthroughs but failed to do so. Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, who took a five-wicket haul in the first innings, was the pick of SZ's bowlers this time as well. He picked two wickets for 100 runs in 27 overs. Krishnappa Gowtham took the only other wicket.