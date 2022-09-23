Sports

ENGW vs INDW, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

ENGW vs INDW, 3rd ODI: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

Written by V Shashank Sep 23, 2022, 04:24 pm 3 min read

Harmanpreet Kaur hammered 143* in the second ODI (Source: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic)

India Women will eye a 3-0 win over England Women in Saturday's dead-rubber in London. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's defiant 143* laid the foundation for INDW's maiden limited-overs series win in England in 23 years. The hosts have looked a pale shadow of themselves in the last two fixtures. They will look for a morale-lifting win in this duel. Here is the match preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and broadcast details

The Lord's in London will host this affair. Rains could hamper the play early on and near the midway mark. Anything around 250-260 could be a competitive total on this occasion. Pacers could benefit from the conditions. The match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the Hotstar app (3:30 PM IST).

Information Here's the head-to-head record in ODIs

India Women have a 33-40 win-loss record against England Women in the format (NR: 2). The Women in Blue had lost the 2021 series in England by a 1-2 margin. Prior to that, India beat their rivals by a 2-1 margin at home in 2018-19.

ENGW vs INDW India Women eye a clean sweep

Smriti Mandhana's love affair with England makes her a must-see player. Harmanpreet has looked formidable this year, averaging over 60. Deepti Sharma and veteran seamer Jhulan Goswami, who will play her last international fixture, can be banked to take wickets. Meanwhile, England's hopes and wishes rest on Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, and Danielle Wyatt, who scored 43 and 65 in the last two matches.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

England Women (probable XI): Emma Lamb, Tammy Beaumont, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Danielle Wyatt, Amy Jones (c & wk), Freya Kemp, Sophie Ecclestone, Charlotte Dean, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell. India Women (probable XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Jhulan Goswami, Renuka Singh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Versus England, Smriti Mandhana has clobbered 777 WODI runs at 51.80 (50s: 7). Harmanpreet Kaur has slammed 750 runs across 16 WODIs in 2022. She averages 62.50 (100s: 2, 50s: 5). Spinner Deepti Sharma has claimed 90 ODI scalps at 30.07. Sophie Ecclestone owns 80 wickets at 22.17. Tammy Beaumont has smashed 3,417 runs at 41.67. Jhulan Goswami owns 253 wickets at 22.10.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Yastika Bhatia, Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Jhulan Goswami, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Renuka Singh (vc). Fantasy XI (option 2): Yastika Bhatia, Danielle Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana (c), Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma (vc), Alice Capsey, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross, Charlotte Dean, Renuka Singh.