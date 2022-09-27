Sports

ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur climbs to fifth spot

Written by V Shashank Sep 27, 2022, 04:29 pm 2 min read

India Women's skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has risen to the fifth spot in the latest ICC ODI Rankings for batters released on Tuesday. Kaur has jumped four places after stupendous returns in India's 3-0 win over England. Pacer Renuka Singh proved to be a handful and has jumped to 35th among bowlers. Meanwhile, West Indies' Hayley Matthews is the new number one all-rounder. Here's more.

INDW Gains for Indian cricketers post the England series

Kaur bashed 221 runs while averaging an eye-popping 221.00 in the three-match series against England. She rose by four spots in the ODI Rankings. Opening batter Smriti Mandhana garnered 181 runs at 60.33. She rose by a spot to be seated sixth. Renuka, who pocketed eight scalps at 10.75 including two four-fers, leapfrogged 35 places to rank 35th in the Bowling Rankings.

Aussie star Alyssa Healy is seated atop the heap with 785 points. Beth Mooney (749), Laura Wolvaardt (732), Natalie Sciver (725), and Harmanpreet (716) follow her. Mandhana (714), Meg Lanning (710), Rachael Haynes (701), Amy Satterthwaite (661), and lastly Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu (665) complete the Top 10.

Bowlers Ecclestone stays unmoved in ODI Bowling Rankings

English spinner Sophie Ecclestone (739) stays atop, having picked three wickets against INDW. Jess Jonassen (725), Megan Schutt (722), Shabnim Ismail (722), and lately-retired Jhulan Goswami (698) follow suit. Matthews (671), who gained five wickets against New Zealand, is seated sixth. Kate Cross (657) trails her, having snared seven wickets versus India. Ayabonga Khaka (634), Rajeshwari Gayakwad (617), and Marizanne Kapp (598) are next.

All-Rounders Matthews usurps Perry as the number one all-rounder (ODIs)

As stated, Matthews (380) shone against NZW, scoring 88 runs in the three-match series, besides five scalps. She gained three places to usurp Australian ace Ellyse Perry (374). Natalie Sciver (357) and Amelia Kerr (356), who scored 98 runs against WIW follow the aforementioned. Deepti Sharma (322), Ashleigh Gardner (270), Jonassen (246), Goswami (214), and Katherine Brunt (207) wind up the Top 10 Rankings.